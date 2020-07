Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Modern Top Floor Penthouse property with views only a half block walk to the sand at Tourmaline Beach! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo is ready for the right tenant. Wood flooring, SS appliances and Granite counters in kitchen and bath; two sinks in the bathroom. 2 balconies with peak water views accessed from the bedroom and the living room. Bike parking and laundry on site!