Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7266 Mohawk St
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

7266 Mohawk St

7266 Mohawk Street · No Longer Available
Location

7266 Mohawk Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Completely remodeled house! Spacious house with a great floor plan! Close to SDSU, freeways, schools, stores, restaurants, bars, and much more! Comes with laundry and lots of storage space. 4BR 2 BA. Includes lots of parking. No pets. $35 credit check fee - Completely remodeled house! Spacious house with a great floor plan! Close to SDSU, freeways, schools, stores, restaurants, bars, and much more! Comes with laundry and lots of storage space. 4BR 2 BA. Includes lots of parking. No pets. $35 credit check fee per adult. Evictions on your record, need not apply. For viewings or questions e-mail TPM Realty or call 619-985-6870. Thank you for your interest. Tenant pays all utilities.

(RLNE5093737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7266 Mohawk St have any available units?
7266 Mohawk St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 7266 Mohawk St currently offering any rent specials?
7266 Mohawk St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7266 Mohawk St pet-friendly?
No, 7266 Mohawk St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7266 Mohawk St offer parking?
Yes, 7266 Mohawk St offers parking.
Does 7266 Mohawk St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7266 Mohawk St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7266 Mohawk St have a pool?
No, 7266 Mohawk St does not have a pool.
Does 7266 Mohawk St have accessible units?
No, 7266 Mohawk St does not have accessible units.
Does 7266 Mohawk St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7266 Mohawk St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7266 Mohawk St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7266 Mohawk St does not have units with air conditioning.
