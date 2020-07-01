All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 17 2020

7260 Gatewood Ln

7260 Gatewood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7260 Gatewood Lane, San Diego, CA 92114
Bay Terraces

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Well ventilated year-round, there is also gas heating for the chillier nights. The entire place has beautiful easy-to-maintain tile. Rooms: 3 well-lit bedrooms w/spacious closets. The Master overlooks the back, and the front overlook the pecan-tree shaded front. The 1.5 bath are off the master and hall. Kitchen: A tiled, decked out kitchen w/spacious cabinets, and a refrigerator, stove, and microwave. Garage: The 2car garage has hookups for a washer/dryer and the floor is a smooth concrete finish great for cars, tools or toys.

(RLNE5639775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7260 Gatewood Ln have any available units?
7260 Gatewood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7260 Gatewood Ln have?
Some of 7260 Gatewood Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7260 Gatewood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7260 Gatewood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7260 Gatewood Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7260 Gatewood Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7260 Gatewood Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7260 Gatewood Ln offers parking.
Does 7260 Gatewood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7260 Gatewood Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7260 Gatewood Ln have a pool?
No, 7260 Gatewood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7260 Gatewood Ln have accessible units?
No, 7260 Gatewood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7260 Gatewood Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7260 Gatewood Ln has units with dishwashers.

