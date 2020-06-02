7245 Navajo Rd. Unit D310

Amenities

Updated 2 Bedroom Condo! - Spacious condo with amazing views in Lomas Del Cerro II!



This 2 bed 2 bath 1259 Sq. ft unit features an upgraded eat in kitchen, custom closets with a lot of storage space, formal dining room, and a large living room with wood burning fireplace. A private balcony overlooks the pool and spa area with views of Cowles Mountain. The condo also includes a washer and dryer, central A/C and heat.

The community offers a beautiful pool, spa, sauna, and club house.

Lastly there is a gated parking garage with the convenience of an elevator and 2 parking spaces.



Available now.

Rent and deposit are $2,100. No pets.



Please call Arrow Real Estate to schedule a showing, (760) 602-0221!



No Pets Allowed



