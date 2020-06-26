7226 Arillo St

Amenities

Beautiful 3B/2BA House w/ Wooden Deck, A/C & W/D! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!



Beautiful 3B/2BA house available for lease in Clairemont Mesa East featuring 1350 SF of living space over one level. Spacious home includes a backyard with updated deck, 2-car garage, and washer/dryer in unit! Updated kitchen with stunning retro fridge, ample cabinet space, stunning classic-style tile flooring, and a dining area. Living room has dark hardwood flooring, large sliding glass door for plenty of natural light, and a ceiling fan. The hallway bathroom boast updated vanity, shower/tub combo, and tile flooring. First guest bedroom has carpet flooring, mirrored closet doors, and sliding glass doors with access to the backyard. Second bedroom has carpet flooring and large mirror panel closet doors. Large master bedroom has ceiling fan, carpet, mirrored panel doors, and a private bathroom. Master bathroom is updated with a beautiful stand up shower with large glass doors, stunning vanity, and detailed tile flooring. Central location close to highways 805, 163, 8 & 52!



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2870

- WASHER/DRYER: Included

- AIR CONDITIONING: Included

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets. Firm.



If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link https://goodlife.petscreening.com/



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uC0vQ0V2fgM



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Clairemont Mesa East, San Diego

- FLOORING: Carpet & tile

- PARKING: 2 car attached garage & driveway

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant pays all utilities

- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1959



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Street parking permit require to park on street- tenants responsible to apply & obtain their own permit, Roll up blinds and window screens including backdoor screen are "as is."

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



(RLNE4338098)