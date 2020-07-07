All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7201 Conestoga Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7201 Conestoga Place
Last updated November 23 2019 at 6:37 AM

7201 Conestoga Place

7201 Conestoga Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Allied Gardens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7201 Conestoga Place, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Spacious home on a corner lot! 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Beautiful wood laminate floors downstairs and carpet in the bedrooms. Crown moldings, washer & dryer hook ups, fireplace, . Family Room, Dining Room, Living Room and spacious kitchen. Fenced backyard with patio and attached garage with bonus garage room!
Immaculate home near schools, parks, shopping, freeways on a quiet street with a great yard.
Owner pays for yard maintenance.

One year lease. Tenant pays all utilities. PETS ON APPROVAL WITH ADDITIONAL RENT/DEPOSIT. NO SMOKING.

Please call us at (619) 550-7876 or (619) 229-2440 to schedule an appointment for a private viewing.

LEASING@CSPMINC.NET

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,300, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7201 Conestoga Place have any available units?
7201 Conestoga Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7201 Conestoga Place have?
Some of 7201 Conestoga Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7201 Conestoga Place currently offering any rent specials?
7201 Conestoga Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7201 Conestoga Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7201 Conestoga Place is pet friendly.
Does 7201 Conestoga Place offer parking?
Yes, 7201 Conestoga Place offers parking.
Does 7201 Conestoga Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7201 Conestoga Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7201 Conestoga Place have a pool?
No, 7201 Conestoga Place does not have a pool.
Does 7201 Conestoga Place have accessible units?
No, 7201 Conestoga Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7201 Conestoga Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7201 Conestoga Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University