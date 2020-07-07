7201 Conestoga Place

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Spacious home on a corner lot! 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Beautiful wood laminate floors downstairs and carpet in the bedrooms. Crown moldings, washer & dryer hook ups, fireplace, . Family Room, Dining Room, Living Room and spacious kitchen. Fenced backyard with patio and attached garage with bonus garage room!

Immaculate home near schools, parks, shopping, freeways on a quiet street with a great yard.

Owner pays for yard maintenance.



One year lease. Tenant pays all utilities. PETS ON APPROVAL WITH ADDITIONAL RENT/DEPOSIT. NO SMOKING.



Please call us at (619) 550-7876 or (619) 229-2440 to schedule an appointment for a private viewing.



LEASING@CSPMINC.NET



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,300, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.