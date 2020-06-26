7193 Sherbourne Lane

Amenities

LIGHT & BRIGHT. UPGRADED. A MUST SEE....PETS OKAY!!! - This Home is located within the Poway School District. Conveniently located with easy access to the 15, 56, 805 and the 5 freeways! Central heat and air, spacious closets, laundry room, high ceiling, lush landscaping.



Property Amenities

- Upgraded appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave

- Private laundry room

- Central heat/air

- Upgraded flooring - hardwood floors and tile downstairs and carpet in the upstairs bedrooms

- Spacious closets - walk-in closet in master suite

- Attached 2 car garage

- High ceilings

- Private fenced in yard

- Backyard features built-in bbq with mini refrigerator as well as a spa

- Lush landscaping

- Fireplace in family room

- Downstairs in-law suite with full bath, large bedroom, and another room!

- Kitchen is fully upgraded and opens up to the family room

- Water softener

- Hardwood floors downstairs

- Wood shutters



Schools - RESIDENT TO VERIFY SCHOOLS

- Elementary - Willow Grove or Park Village

- Middle - Black Mountain Middle School

- High - Westview High



TERMS OF THE LEASE:



- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit

- Tenant to pay water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet

- Owner is responsible HOA fees and for gardener

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



