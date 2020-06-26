All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7193 Sherbourne Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7193 Sherbourne Lane
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

7193 Sherbourne Lane

7193 Sherbourne Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7193 Sherbourne Lane, San Diego, CA 92129
Torrey Highlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
LIGHT & BRIGHT. UPGRADED. A MUST SEE....PETS OKAY!!! - This Home is located within the Poway School District. Conveniently located with easy access to the 15, 56, 805 and the 5 freeways! Central heat and air, spacious closets, laundry room, high ceiling, lush landscaping.

Property Amenities
- Upgraded appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave
- Private laundry room
- Central heat/air
- Upgraded flooring - hardwood floors and tile downstairs and carpet in the upstairs bedrooms
- Spacious closets - walk-in closet in master suite
- Attached 2 car garage
- High ceilings
- Private fenced in yard
- Backyard features built-in bbq with mini refrigerator as well as a spa
- Lush landscaping
- Fireplace in family room
- Downstairs in-law suite with full bath, large bedroom, and another room!
- Kitchen is fully upgraded and opens up to the family room
- Water softener
- Hardwood floors downstairs
- Wood shutters

Schools - RESIDENT TO VERIFY SCHOOLS
- Elementary - Willow Grove or Park Village
- Middle - Black Mountain Middle School
- High - Westview High

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit
- Tenant to pay water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet
- Owner is responsible HOA fees and for gardener
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE4520387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7193 Sherbourne Lane have any available units?
7193 Sherbourne Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7193 Sherbourne Lane have?
Some of 7193 Sherbourne Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7193 Sherbourne Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7193 Sherbourne Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7193 Sherbourne Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7193 Sherbourne Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7193 Sherbourne Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7193 Sherbourne Lane offers parking.
Does 7193 Sherbourne Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7193 Sherbourne Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7193 Sherbourne Lane have a pool?
No, 7193 Sherbourne Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7193 Sherbourne Lane have accessible units?
No, 7193 Sherbourne Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7193 Sherbourne Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7193 Sherbourne Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University