717 Whiting Court-1

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill internet access

We are open for "shelter-at-home" stays. Here is a list of highlights that make this home ideal if you want to "shelter in":



-Superior Wifi (inc a hardline, if needed)

-Home includes great outdoor space for play and "at home" work with a private courtside patio.

-You are literally 100 steps to the beach and 300 steps from the bay

-If you have to be inside wouldn't you rather have ocean breezes?

-Our cleaners are spending extra time (and we are paying them) to disinfect any and all surfaces, especially high touch areas



Just steps to the sand, this fully furnished property has recently been completely updated to provide you with the feel of luxury. Take our boogie boards and beach equipment out for the day and come home to grill on your private front porch or walk to the restaurants in Pacific Beach. This unit is laid out to comfortably sleep 4 in two beds. It has a separate dining area and a full kitchen, so you always have the option of dining in or experiencing the vast array of PB restaurants and bars. Single carport space included.



Rate is subject change based on length of stay and which utilities are included.

6 unit MFU