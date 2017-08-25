All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 717 Whiting Court-1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
717 Whiting Court-1
Last updated April 19 2020 at 6:37 PM

717 Whiting Court-1

717 Whiting Ct · (888) 297-8722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

717 Whiting Ct, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
We are open for "shelter-at-home" stays. Here is a list of highlights that make this home ideal if you want to "shelter in":

-Superior Wifi (inc a hardline, if needed)
-Home includes great outdoor space for play and "at home" work with a private courtside patio.
-You are literally 100 steps to the beach and 300 steps from the bay
-If you have to be inside wouldn't you rather have ocean breezes?
-Our cleaners are spending extra time (and we are paying them) to disinfect any and all surfaces, especially high touch areas

Just steps to the sand, this fully furnished property has recently been completely updated to provide you with the feel of luxury. Take our boogie boards and beach equipment out for the day and come home to grill on your private front porch or walk to the restaurants in Pacific Beach. This unit is laid out to comfortably sleep 4 in two beds. It has a separate dining area and a full kitchen, so you always have the option of dining in or experiencing the vast array of PB restaurants and bars. Single carport space included.

Rate is subject change based on length of stay and which utilities are included.
6 unit MFU

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Whiting Court-1 have any available units?
717 Whiting Court-1 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 Whiting Court-1 have?
Some of 717 Whiting Court-1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Whiting Court-1 currently offering any rent specials?
717 Whiting Court-1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Whiting Court-1 pet-friendly?
No, 717 Whiting Court-1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 717 Whiting Court-1 offer parking?
Yes, 717 Whiting Court-1 does offer parking.
Does 717 Whiting Court-1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 Whiting Court-1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Whiting Court-1 have a pool?
No, 717 Whiting Court-1 does not have a pool.
Does 717 Whiting Court-1 have accessible units?
No, 717 Whiting Court-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Whiting Court-1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 717 Whiting Court-1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 717 Whiting Court-1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity