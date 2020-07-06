7144 Mohawk Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cd8358a033 ----

Unfurnished. This lease is from 5/1/19 - 12/1/2019



Don\'t miss out on being the first one to enjoy this lovely detached, remodeled 2 bed, 1 bath unit located close to SDSU.



- Bright and Open Floor Plan

- Large Backyard/ Patio

- 1 Detached Garage and Parking Space

- Plenty of off Street Parking

- Close to shops, bars, and restaurants

- Updated/ Large Kitchen

- New Stainless Steel Appliances

- Hardwood floors in Kitchen and Living Area

- New Carpet in both bedrooms

- Ceiling Fans in both bedrooms

- Recessed Lighting in Kitchen and Living Room

- Washer and Dryer on site



Utilities: trash & gardener included

Pet Policy: pets OK with additional $35/month rent per pet

Lease Term: Lease is from 5/1/19 - 12/1/2019



AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.



$40 application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first month?s rent.



Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.



If applicable **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant\'s total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing!



*****IF YOU ARE A PROPERTY OWNER CONSIDERING USING A PROPERTY MANAGER, LOOK NO FURTHER! WE WELCOME YOUR CALL OR EMAIL & LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU TODAY*****



AMG Props www.amgprops.com

AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com

619-304-9503



Large Shared Yard