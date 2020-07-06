All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 18 2019 at 1:54 PM

7144 Mohawk Street

7144 Mohawk Street · No Longer Available
Location

7144 Mohawk Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cd8358a033 ----
Unfurnished. This lease is from 5/1/19 - 12/1/2019

Don\'t miss out on being the first one to enjoy this lovely detached, remodeled 2 bed, 1 bath unit located close to SDSU.

- Bright and Open Floor Plan
- Large Backyard/ Patio
- 1 Detached Garage and Parking Space
- Plenty of off Street Parking
- Close to shops, bars, and restaurants
- Updated/ Large Kitchen
- New Stainless Steel Appliances
- Hardwood floors in Kitchen and Living Area
- New Carpet in both bedrooms
- Ceiling Fans in both bedrooms
- Recessed Lighting in Kitchen and Living Room
- Washer and Dryer on site

Utilities: trash & gardener included
Pet Policy: pets OK with additional $35/month rent per pet
Lease Term: Lease is from 5/1/19 - 12/1/2019

AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.

$40 application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first month?s rent.

Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.

If applicable **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant\'s total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing!

*****IF YOU ARE A PROPERTY OWNER CONSIDERING USING A PROPERTY MANAGER, LOOK NO FURTHER! WE WELCOME YOUR CALL OR EMAIL & LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU TODAY*****

AMG Props www.amgprops.com
AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com
619-304-9503

Large Shared Yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7144 Mohawk Street have any available units?
7144 Mohawk Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7144 Mohawk Street have?
Some of 7144 Mohawk Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7144 Mohawk Street currently offering any rent specials?
7144 Mohawk Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7144 Mohawk Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7144 Mohawk Street is pet friendly.
Does 7144 Mohawk Street offer parking?
Yes, 7144 Mohawk Street offers parking.
Does 7144 Mohawk Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7144 Mohawk Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7144 Mohawk Street have a pool?
No, 7144 Mohawk Street does not have a pool.
Does 7144 Mohawk Street have accessible units?
No, 7144 Mohawk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7144 Mohawk Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7144 Mohawk Street does not have units with dishwashers.

