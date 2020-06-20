All apartments in San Diego
7120 Shoreline Drive #2210

7120 Shoreline Drive · (888) 692-3886 ext. 3
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7120 Shoreline Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7120 Shoreline Drive #2210 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 848 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
7120 Shoreline Drive #2210 Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Two-Bed / Two-Bath Condo in University Town Center -VACANT FOR VIEWING 7/1! - VACANT FOR VIEWING 7/1, AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN 7/15!

Spacious two-bed / two-bath dual master style condo, located in the Lucera Community in the heart of University Town Center! Unit features stainless-steel appliances and fixtures, open concept floor plan, fireplace and sweeping canyon views. Additionally this unit offers ample storage, washer /dryer, one-car garage and parking within the community. (PHOTOS ARE OF A SIMILAR UNIT)

The Lucera community features a wide selection of amenities including a community clubhouse with fireplaces, modern fitness center, tennis courts, and swimming pool and spa, while providing for all the conveniences the UTC / Golden Triangle area has to offer. Just blocks to the soon-to-be completed trolley line, Westfield Shopping Mall, and award-winning hospitals, and just a short drive to UCSD, La Jolla, Torrey Pines, and all major job centers in San Diego.

NOTE: To request a showing of this property visit us online @ www.advantageteamrentals.com submit a contact request for this property and you will receive an email with the next available showing time.

For any other inquiries call 888-692-3886 and press option 3. Please leave a message with your name, the property you are interested in (7120 Shoreline Drive #2210), and contact phone number and our showing agent will return your call in the order it was received.

$40 application fee per person. Lease until 6/30/2021 with the option to renew for an additional year. Security Deposit equals one months rent. Tenant Responsible for SDGE. Credit Criteria: 700+

Sorry, No Pets Allowed.

Advantage Team Property Management/bre lic 01387165

www.advantageteamrealestate.com/rentals

Check us out on Facebook + Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/advantageteam

https://www.facebook.com/advantageteamRE

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5840356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7120 Shoreline Drive #2210 have any available units?
7120 Shoreline Drive #2210 has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7120 Shoreline Drive #2210 have?
Some of 7120 Shoreline Drive #2210's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7120 Shoreline Drive #2210 currently offering any rent specials?
7120 Shoreline Drive #2210 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7120 Shoreline Drive #2210 pet-friendly?
No, 7120 Shoreline Drive #2210 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7120 Shoreline Drive #2210 offer parking?
Yes, 7120 Shoreline Drive #2210 does offer parking.
Does 7120 Shoreline Drive #2210 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7120 Shoreline Drive #2210 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7120 Shoreline Drive #2210 have a pool?
Yes, 7120 Shoreline Drive #2210 has a pool.
Does 7120 Shoreline Drive #2210 have accessible units?
No, 7120 Shoreline Drive #2210 does not have accessible units.
Does 7120 Shoreline Drive #2210 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7120 Shoreline Drive #2210 does not have units with dishwashers.
