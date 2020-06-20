Amenities
7120 Shoreline Drive #2210 Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Two-Bed / Two-Bath Condo in University Town Center -VACANT FOR VIEWING 7/1! - VACANT FOR VIEWING 7/1, AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN 7/15!
Spacious two-bed / two-bath dual master style condo, located in the Lucera Community in the heart of University Town Center! Unit features stainless-steel appliances and fixtures, open concept floor plan, fireplace and sweeping canyon views. Additionally this unit offers ample storage, washer /dryer, one-car garage and parking within the community. (PHOTOS ARE OF A SIMILAR UNIT)
The Lucera community features a wide selection of amenities including a community clubhouse with fireplaces, modern fitness center, tennis courts, and swimming pool and spa, while providing for all the conveniences the UTC / Golden Triangle area has to offer. Just blocks to the soon-to-be completed trolley line, Westfield Shopping Mall, and award-winning hospitals, and just a short drive to UCSD, La Jolla, Torrey Pines, and all major job centers in San Diego.
$40 application fee per person. Lease until 6/30/2021 with the option to renew for an additional year. Security Deposit equals one months rent. Tenant Responsible for SDGE. Credit Criteria: 700+
Sorry, No Pets Allowed.
