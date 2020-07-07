All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7118 Amherst Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7118 Amherst Street
Last updated December 20 2019 at 2:00 PM

7118 Amherst Street

7118 Amherst Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7118 Amherst Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Non-Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigarette Property!

Charming one bedroom cottage available in a residential neighborhood (no shared walls). This unit features beautiful hardwood floors, carpeted bedroom, and a spacious private patio/porch. The unit sits towards the rear of the property and comes with assigned carport parking (1 vehicle), accessed through alley. The kitchen is equipped with gas stove, built-in microwave and fridge.

Tenant is responsible for water/sewer, phone, cable & internet. A flat rate is added to rent for gas & electric: $35.00 for single occupant, $50.00 for double occupant.

Rental Criteria:
-monthly gross income must be 2.5 times the rent or more
-good credit
-5yrs good rental history
-NO EVICTIONS or debt owed to prior landlord.
-Pet policy: small animals (under 20lbs) allowed with add'l deposit of $250. 2 pet max. Some restrictions apply.

** After reviewing the rental criteria, please call for a pre-screening and to schedule a viewing. Office 619-698-7520 or Becky 619-980-7118

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,380, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,430, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7118 Amherst Street have any available units?
7118 Amherst Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7118 Amherst Street have?
Some of 7118 Amherst Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7118 Amherst Street currently offering any rent specials?
7118 Amherst Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7118 Amherst Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7118 Amherst Street is pet friendly.
Does 7118 Amherst Street offer parking?
Yes, 7118 Amherst Street offers parking.
Does 7118 Amherst Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7118 Amherst Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7118 Amherst Street have a pool?
No, 7118 Amherst Street does not have a pool.
Does 7118 Amherst Street have accessible units?
No, 7118 Amherst Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7118 Amherst Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7118 Amherst Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
Cass Street Apartments
5025 Cass St
San Diego, CA 92109

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University