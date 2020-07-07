7118 Amherst Street

Amenities

Non-Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigarette Property!



Charming one bedroom cottage available in a residential neighborhood (no shared walls). This unit features beautiful hardwood floors, carpeted bedroom, and a spacious private patio/porch. The unit sits towards the rear of the property and comes with assigned carport parking (1 vehicle), accessed through alley. The kitchen is equipped with gas stove, built-in microwave and fridge.



Tenant is responsible for water/sewer, phone, cable & internet. A flat rate is added to rent for gas & electric: $35.00 for single occupant, $50.00 for double occupant.



Rental Criteria:

-monthly gross income must be 2.5 times the rent or more

-good credit

-5yrs good rental history

-NO EVICTIONS or debt owed to prior landlord.

-Pet policy: small animals (under 20lbs) allowed with add'l deposit of $250. 2 pet max. Some restrictions apply.



** After reviewing the rental criteria, please call for a pre-screening and to schedule a viewing. Office 619-698-7520 or Becky 619-980-7118



Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.

www.flyingdogenterprises.com

(619) 698-7520

BRE #01004279



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,380, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,430, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

