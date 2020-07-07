7118 Amherst Street

Amenities
Non-Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigarette Property!
Charming one bedroom cottage available in a residential neighborhood (no shared walls). This unit features beautiful hardwood floors, carpeted bedroom, and a spacious private patio/porch. The unit sits towards the rear of the property and comes with assigned carport parking (1 vehicle), accessed through alley. The kitchen is equipped with gas stove, built-in microwave and fridge.
Tenant is responsible for water/sewer, phone, cable & internet. A flat rate is added to rent for gas & electric: $35.00 for single occupant, $50.00 for double occupant.
Rental Criteria:
-monthly gross income must be 2.5 times the rent or more
-good credit
-5yrs good rental history
-NO EVICTIONS or debt owed to prior landlord.
-Pet policy: small animals (under 20lbs) allowed with add'l deposit of $250. 2 pet max. Some restrictions apply.
** After reviewing the rental criteria, please call for a pre-screening and to schedule a viewing. Office 619-698-7520 or Becky 619-980-7118
Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,380, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,430, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.