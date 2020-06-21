All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 710 Madison Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
710 Madison Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

710 Madison Avenue

710 Madison Avenue · (619) 280-1800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

710 Madison Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
University Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 710 Madison Avenue · Avail. now

$4,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1930 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! 3 bedroom 2 bath house with view for rent in University Heights! - AVAILABLE NOW! 3 bedroom 2 bath house with view for rent in University Heights!

Mid Century style home w/ views located on the canyon rim in University Heights, modern kitchen, hardwood floors, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, fireplace, washer and dryer, 2 car garage, and a yard with an incredible view!

Small Pet welcomed with a $500 deposit.

Available NOW to rent for a 1 year lease!

Rent: $4,350
Deposit: $4,000
Application Fee: $40 per person

Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800 www.joecartarealty.com

Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.

(RLNE2679563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 Madison Avenue have any available units?
710 Madison Avenue has a unit available for $4,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 Madison Avenue have?
Some of 710 Madison Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
710 Madison Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 710 Madison Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 710 Madison Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 710 Madison Avenue does offer parking.
Does 710 Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 710 Madison Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Madison Avenue have a pool?
No, 710 Madison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 710 Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 710 Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 Madison Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 710 Madison Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
Windsong
4856 Del Monte Ave
San Diego, CA 92107
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity