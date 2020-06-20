All apartments in San Diego
7091 Enders Ave
7091 Enders Ave

7091 Enders Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7091 Enders Avenue, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Stunning recently remodeled home featuring tons of natural lighting, large dual pane windows and sliding patio doors, open floor plan with new laminate floors, granite counter tops, a large open kitchen complete with an oversized island and beautiful cabinets, large bedrooms and a master sutie feautring a new master bath, walk in closet, and private patio door to your very own hot tub. Home also includes a whole house appliances, water filter system, AC, and is completely turn key move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7091 Enders Ave have any available units?
7091 Enders Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7091 Enders Ave have?
Some of 7091 Enders Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7091 Enders Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7091 Enders Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7091 Enders Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7091 Enders Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7091 Enders Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7091 Enders Ave does offer parking.
Does 7091 Enders Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7091 Enders Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7091 Enders Ave have a pool?
No, 7091 Enders Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7091 Enders Ave have accessible units?
No, 7091 Enders Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7091 Enders Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7091 Enders Ave has units with dishwashers.
