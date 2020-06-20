7091 Enders Ave

Amenities
Stunning recently remodeled home featuring tons of natural lighting, large dual pane windows and sliding patio doors, open floor plan with new laminate floors, granite counter tops, a large open kitchen complete with an oversized island and beautiful cabinets, large bedrooms and a master sutie feautring a new master bath, walk in closet, and private patio door to your very own hot tub. Home also includes a whole house appliances, water filter system, AC, and is completely turn key move in ready.