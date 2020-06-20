7091 Enders Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

Stunning recently remodeled home featuring tons of natural lighting, large dual pane windows and sliding patio doors, open floor plan with new laminate floors, granite counter tops, a large open kitchen complete with an oversized island and beautiful cabinets, large bedrooms and a master sutie feautring a new master bath, walk in closet, and private patio door to your very own hot tub. Home also includes a whole house appliances, water filter system, AC, and is completely turn key move in ready.