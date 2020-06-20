7090 Weller Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking putting green cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious Single Family Home in University City. - Spacious University City single family home that is convenient to everywhere, including a public park a few blocks walking distance and hiking trails as well.

Situated on a corner lot this residence is located in a well established quiet neighborhood. The home boasts 3 bedroom 2 bath home features a large living room, kitchen with newer appliances, backyard covered patio with a shed and putting green on the side yard. There is also an attached 2 car garage with work bench and washer and dryer. Will go quickly, available now!



(RLNE4864460)