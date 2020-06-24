7084 Camino Degrazia #242 - 7084

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom 2 bathroom - Lovely unit on the first floor with the garage opposite across the covered walkway. Unit with curved granite counters opening to the dining room and living room. Huge master bedroom and large secondary bedrooms with a big balcony and pretty view. Very quiet location away from the streets! Nice location across Friars Rd above Fashion Valley so you are close to all in the valley and yet secluded.



NO PETS. NO SMOKING



6 month lease min.



VIEWING DIRECTIONS: Please email leasing@timcassidy.com for showings and questions.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

http://sandiegopropertymanager.com/available_rentals



If you are ready to apply and would like to be considered in 1st position for a property you must do the following:



1. Submit a completed application with proof of income (copies of recent pay stubs, cash aid or bank statements), and application fees online at http://sandiegopropertymanager.com/available_rentals



2. Submit certified funds (money order or cashier's check) for the holding deposit equal to one month's rent. Please bring your money order or cashiers check to the showing to be first in line. This will need to be submitted to our office if you do not have it at time of the showing. If we do not have a holding deposit, then we will not consider the application complete and will not process the application further.



*We do not rent site unseen and must work directly with tenants - no third parties.



(RLNE2045124)