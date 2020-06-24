All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

7084 Camino Degrazia #242 - 7084

7084 Camino Degrazia · No Longer Available
Location

7084 Camino Degrazia, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 bathroom - Lovely unit on the first floor with the garage opposite across the covered walkway. Unit with curved granite counters opening to the dining room and living room. Huge master bedroom and large secondary bedrooms with a big balcony and pretty view. Very quiet location away from the streets! Nice location across Friars Rd above Fashion Valley so you are close to all in the valley and yet secluded.

NO PETS. NO SMOKING

6 month lease min.

VIEWING DIRECTIONS: Please email leasing@timcassidy.com for showings and questions.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
http://sandiegopropertymanager.com/available_rentals

If you are ready to apply and would like to be considered in 1st position for a property you must do the following:

1. Submit a completed application with proof of income (copies of recent pay stubs, cash aid or bank statements), and application fees online at http://sandiegopropertymanager.com/available_rentals

2. Submit certified funds (money order or cashier's check) for the holding deposit equal to one month's rent. Please bring your money order or cashiers check to the showing to be first in line. This will need to be submitted to our office if you do not have it at time of the showing. If we do not have a holding deposit, then we will not consider the application complete and will not process the application further.

*We do not rent site unseen and must work directly with tenants - no third parties.

(RLNE2045124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7084 Camino Degrazia #242 - 7084 have any available units?
7084 Camino Degrazia #242 - 7084 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 7084 Camino Degrazia #242 - 7084 currently offering any rent specials?
7084 Camino Degrazia #242 - 7084 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7084 Camino Degrazia #242 - 7084 pet-friendly?
No, 7084 Camino Degrazia #242 - 7084 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7084 Camino Degrazia #242 - 7084 offer parking?
Yes, 7084 Camino Degrazia #242 - 7084 offers parking.
Does 7084 Camino Degrazia #242 - 7084 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7084 Camino Degrazia #242 - 7084 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7084 Camino Degrazia #242 - 7084 have a pool?
No, 7084 Camino Degrazia #242 - 7084 does not have a pool.
Does 7084 Camino Degrazia #242 - 7084 have accessible units?
No, 7084 Camino Degrazia #242 - 7084 does not have accessible units.
Does 7084 Camino Degrazia #242 - 7084 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7084 Camino Degrazia #242 - 7084 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7084 Camino Degrazia #242 - 7084 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7084 Camino Degrazia #242 - 7084 does not have units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

