7028 Deerhurst Ct

Amenities
3 BR /2 BA 1381 SQFT PARADISE HILLS/ SAN DIEGO TOWNHOME - Open floor plan with functional kitchen, dining and living room. The living room has large vaulted ceilings. The property has a private backyard. The home is also located on a cul-de-sac and is conveniently close to local parks, (Bay Terraces Community Park) and has freeway access located nearby.
Terms:
One garage space Attached Garage
Street Parking
1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant Pays: Electricity, Gas, Trash
Owner Pays: Landscaping
Pets Allowed Conditional
Sorry we do not accept section 8
$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant
HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws
