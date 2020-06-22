7028 Deerhurst Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 BR /2 BA 1381 SQFT PARADISE HILLS/ SAN DIEGO TOWNHOME - Open floor plan with functional kitchen, dining and living room. The living room has large vaulted ceilings. The property has a private backyard. The home is also located on a cul-de-sac and is conveniently close to local parks, (Bay Terraces Community Park) and has freeway access located nearby.



Terms:



One garage space Attached Garage

Street Parking



1 Year Lease

Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability



Tenant Pays: Electricity, Gas, Trash

Owner Pays: Landscaping



Pets Allowed Conditional



HomeTeam Property Management

CalBRE Lic. #01888927



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



Sorry we do not accept section 8



$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant



HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws



(RLNE4549462)