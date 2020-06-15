7023 Camino Degrazia #215

Amenities

Spacious Furnished 2br plus loft with VIEW! - Property Id: 96720



AVAIL JUN 1-Beautifully furnished, 2br + LOFT, 2ba, townhouse in one of San Diego's most convenient locations!

* Gleaming wood floors downstairs/carpet upstairs

* Bedrooms and living room all have sliding doors to balcony

* Spacious 1172sf

* Cal-king bed in master

* Full-size bed in 2nd bedroom

* Desk and office set-up in loft

* Upgraded appliances

* Custom closet organizers in master

* Patio furniture and lights on balcony

* Fireplace, A/C, W/D

* Dishwasher, microwave, linens, dishes, fully furnished

* 2-car garage

* Pool, spa, workout room, BBQs

* Pet considered with deposit/cleaning fee

Minutes away: Fashion Valley Shopping Center, USD, Little Italy, SDSU, Balboa Park, San Diego Zoo, Gaslamp District, Downtown and of course the beaches!

Easy access to: I-5, I-8 and 163 freeways, trolley,train and Airport.

Includes: WiFi and water

Gas and electric included (up to $100/mo)

3-mo. min

Professionally managed by Everview Properties Inc.

DRE #01003839

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96720

Property Id 96720



(RLNE5813635)