Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

7023 Camino Degrazia #215

7023 Camino Degrazia · (619) 997-2883
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7023 Camino Degrazia, San Diego, CA 92108
Linda Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit #215 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Spacious Furnished 2br plus loft with VIEW! - Property Id: 96720

AVAIL JUN 1-Beautifully furnished, 2br + LOFT, 2ba, townhouse in one of San Diego's most convenient locations!
* Gleaming wood floors downstairs/carpet upstairs
* Bedrooms and living room all have sliding doors to balcony
* Spacious 1172sf
* Cal-king bed in master
* Full-size bed in 2nd bedroom
* Desk and office set-up in loft
* Upgraded appliances
* Custom closet organizers in master
* Patio furniture and lights on balcony
* Fireplace, A/C, W/D
* Dishwasher, microwave, linens, dishes, fully furnished
* 2-car garage
* Pool, spa, workout room, BBQs
* Pet considered with deposit/cleaning fee
Minutes away: Fashion Valley Shopping Center, USD, Little Italy, SDSU, Balboa Park, San Diego Zoo, Gaslamp District, Downtown and of course the beaches!
Easy access to: I-5, I-8 and 163 freeways, trolley,train and Airport.
Includes: WiFi and water
Gas and electric included (up to $100/mo)
3-mo. min
Professionally managed by Everview Properties Inc.
DRE #01003839
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96720
Property Id 96720

(RLNE5813635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7023 Camino Degrazia #215 have any available units?
7023 Camino Degrazia #215 has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7023 Camino Degrazia #215 have?
Some of 7023 Camino Degrazia #215's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7023 Camino Degrazia #215 currently offering any rent specials?
7023 Camino Degrazia #215 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7023 Camino Degrazia #215 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7023 Camino Degrazia #215 is pet friendly.
Does 7023 Camino Degrazia #215 offer parking?
Yes, 7023 Camino Degrazia #215 does offer parking.
Does 7023 Camino Degrazia #215 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7023 Camino Degrazia #215 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7023 Camino Degrazia #215 have a pool?
Yes, 7023 Camino Degrazia #215 has a pool.
Does 7023 Camino Degrazia #215 have accessible units?
No, 7023 Camino Degrazia #215 does not have accessible units.
Does 7023 Camino Degrazia #215 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7023 Camino Degrazia #215 has units with dishwashers.
