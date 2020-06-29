7007 Renkrib Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated extra storage

Newly Remodeled La Mesa Home - Fantastic San Diego home on a quiet, family-friendly street in the desirable neighborhood of San Carlos. A renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 story home contains two spacious living areas with good flow and open-sight lines.

This home also features a custom kitchen with new appliances that creates a comfortable family space, perfect for entertaining. Surrounding the space, soft-close cabinetry provides a gratuitous amount of storage including large pull-out shelving in the kitchen island and pantry that creates easy access for small kitchen appliances and food.

An excellent westerly breeze flows into the kitchen and master bedroom/en suite. A multitude of windows surround the house, as well as french doors fronting the backyard with opening-screened sidelights and a skylight flood the home with natural light and fresh air.

Covered two-car parking and incredible storage inside and outside are also inclusive as the property. It contains a large 2-story storage shed with, walk-in storage room with built-in shelving, beautiful built-in cabinetry in dining room area, built-in kitchen desk & storage wall, laundry room with additional storage cabinetry and hall and linen closet.

The location of the home is prime as well, as it is situated central to the rest of San Diego on a quiet street nestled near Cowles Mountain. Its centrality is reinforced by the 125 freeway that connects to the 8, 94 and 52 freeways in just minutes! (15 minutes to Mission Valley, 20 minutes to the airport and less than 30 minutes to beaches)

Due to its proximity, a 3 block walk to to the Barker Way trailhead is all that is necessary to hike or mountain bike Cowles and gorgeous views of the mountain are available from the master bedroom, front yard and backyard deck. The spacious deck, a favorite spot in the big backyard, offers an unobstructed breeze with a lovely view of the mountain and accompanying sunsets.

The local elementary school (including a Spanish bilingual immersion program) is also a 3 block walk. The middle school is also totally walkable. Newly renovated Patrick Henry High School is a 10 minute drive.

A grocery store, restaurants, dry cleaners, and Grossmont Junior College are conveniently locates less than a 5 minute drive.



Due to allergies, no cats or dogs please.

Furnishings are included if so desired.



