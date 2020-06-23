6977 Caminito Curva, San Diego, CA 92119 Lake Murray
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Available 01/14/19 1600 sq ft Condo - Property Id: 94147
I am looking for a roommate to rent my second bedroom to. The bedroom is 143 sq and has it's own full bathroom with a shower/bath tub. The bedroom is not furnished but the condo is. The condo is 1600 sq ft. There is room for one car in the garage. I have 2 cats which are very friendly. The rent is $1000 per month and the security deposit is $1000. The condo is in San Carlos next to Mission Trails park. There is a 20X5 foot balcony upstairs and a 20X5 ft porch downstairs outside of the bedrooms. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94147 Property Id 94147
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4621258)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
