Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6977 Caminito Curva

6977 Caminito Curva · No Longer Available
Location

6977 Caminito Curva, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Available 01/14/19 1600 sq ft Condo - Property Id: 94147

I am looking for a roommate to rent my second bedroom to. The bedroom is 143 sq and has it's own full bathroom with a shower/bath tub. The bedroom is not furnished but the condo is. The condo is 1600 sq ft. There is room for one car in the garage. I have 2 cats which are very friendly. The rent is $1000 per month and the security deposit is $1000. The condo is in San Carlos next to Mission Trails park. There is a 20X5 foot balcony upstairs and a 20X5 ft porch downstairs outside of the bedrooms.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94147
Property Id 94147

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4621258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

