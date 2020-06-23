6977 Caminito Curva

Amenities

I am looking for a roommate to rent my second bedroom to. The bedroom is 143 sq and has it's own full bathroom with a shower/bath tub. The bedroom is not furnished but the condo is. The condo is 1600 sq ft. There is room for one car in the garage. I have 2 cats which are very friendly. The rent is $1000 per month and the security deposit is $1000. The condo is in San Carlos next to Mission Trails park. There is a 20X5 foot balcony upstairs and a 20X5 ft porch downstairs outside of the bedrooms.

