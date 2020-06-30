All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6887 Clara Lee Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6887 Clara Lee Avenue
Last updated November 24 2019 at 8:37 PM

6887 Clara Lee Avenue

6887 Clara Lee Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Allied Gardens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6887 Clara Lee Avenue, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
Allied Gardens 1 Story Single Family Home. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath. 1,704 Sq. Ft, Big Lot 7800 Sq. Ft. Huge Family Room Addition with Wood Beam Ceiling and Lighted Ceiling Fan, Separate Dining Room, Inside Laundry, Cozy Fireplace, Lighted Ceiling Fans in ALL Bedrooms, Covered Concrete Patio, Spacious Landscaped Backyard with Fruit Bearing Avocado and Fig Trees, Elevated Terraced Hardscape Perfect for Vegetable Gardening PLUS "WOW" Kids' Dream Jungle Gym with Slide, Swing, Rock Climbing Wall and Observation Deck. Rain Water Recycling System with 1,100 Gallon Tank. Complete Whole House Re-Model in 2013. Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Double Pantry with Roll Out Shelves, Cabinets Galore and Stainless Appliances. Walk to Community Park, Playground, Pool( Passes Required ) & Public Library. Marvin Elementary Distinguished School. Close to Groceries, Drug Stores, Restaurants and Shops. Minutes to Fwy 8 & 15. Policy required prior to Occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6887 Clara Lee Avenue have any available units?
6887 Clara Lee Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6887 Clara Lee Avenue have?
Some of 6887 Clara Lee Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6887 Clara Lee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6887 Clara Lee Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6887 Clara Lee Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6887 Clara Lee Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6887 Clara Lee Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6887 Clara Lee Avenue offers parking.
Does 6887 Clara Lee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6887 Clara Lee Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6887 Clara Lee Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6887 Clara Lee Avenue has a pool.
Does 6887 Clara Lee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6887 Clara Lee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6887 Clara Lee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6887 Clara Lee Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
RiverEdge Terrace
4805 Wind Surf Way
San Diego, CA 92154
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University