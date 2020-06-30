6887 Clara Lee Avenue

Amenities

Allied Gardens 1 Story Single Family Home. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath. 1,704 Sq. Ft, Big Lot 7800 Sq. Ft. Huge Family Room Addition with Wood Beam Ceiling and Lighted Ceiling Fan, Separate Dining Room, Inside Laundry, Cozy Fireplace, Lighted Ceiling Fans in ALL Bedrooms, Covered Concrete Patio, Spacious Landscaped Backyard with Fruit Bearing Avocado and Fig Trees, Elevated Terraced Hardscape Perfect for Vegetable Gardening PLUS "WOW" Kids' Dream Jungle Gym with Slide, Swing, Rock Climbing Wall and Observation Deck. Rain Water Recycling System with 1,100 Gallon Tank. Complete Whole House Re-Model in 2013. Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Double Pantry with Roll Out Shelves, Cabinets Galore and Stainless Appliances. Walk to Community Park, Playground, Pool( Passes Required ) & Public Library. Marvin Elementary Distinguished School. Close to Groceries, Drug Stores, Restaurants and Shops. Minutes to Fwy 8 & 15. Policy required prior to Occupancy.