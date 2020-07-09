6868 Hyde Park Dr. #C

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse game room on-site laundry parking pool pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking hot tub pet friendly

Upgraded large 2 bed/2 bath in great complex - For rent is a wonderful, updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in San Carlos just blocks from Cowles Mountain. The kitchen is updated with brand new appliances and leads to the living and dining room. The living space is all on one level with the patio that faces open green space in the complex. Large master bedroom with private ensuite bathroom. Large living room with sliding glass door to patio. Complex and owner allows 1 dog up to 20 pounds OR 2 cats. Community laundry facility.



Community is well kept with 2 large swimming pools, spa, BBQ area, game room, and community center.



Owner pays Water, Sewer, Trash and HOA dues. Tenant responsible for SDGE and Cable.



1 carport parking space. Some guest parking, and normally plenty of street parking available.



Please call for showings.



Terms: 1 year Lease



Application Fee $30 per adult



Must have gross income of 3 times the rent, good credit, and good rental history to qualify.



Call/Text Jason to View: (619) 972-7185



This Property is Professionally Leased by Ascent Property Management

CA DRE License #01992010



(RLNE5249372)