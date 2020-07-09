All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

6868 Hyde Park Dr. #C

6868 Hyde Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6868 Hyde Park Drive, San Diego, CA 92119
San Carlos

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
Upgraded large 2 bed/2 bath in great complex - For rent is a wonderful, updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in San Carlos just blocks from Cowles Mountain. The kitchen is updated with brand new appliances and leads to the living and dining room. The living space is all on one level with the patio that faces open green space in the complex. Large master bedroom with private ensuite bathroom. Large living room with sliding glass door to patio. Complex and owner allows 1 dog up to 20 pounds OR 2 cats. Community laundry facility.

Community is well kept with 2 large swimming pools, spa, BBQ area, game room, and community center.

Owner pays Water, Sewer, Trash and HOA dues. Tenant responsible for SDGE and Cable.

1 carport parking space. Some guest parking, and normally plenty of street parking available.

Please call for showings.

Terms: 1 year Lease

Application Fee $30 per adult

Must have gross income of 3 times the rent, good credit, and good rental history to qualify.

Call/Text Jason to View: (619) 972-7185

This Property is Professionally Leased by Ascent Property Management
CA DRE License #01992010

(RLNE5249372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

