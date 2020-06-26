All apartments in San Diego
6822 Glidden Street

Location

6822 Glidden Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
extra storage
range
refrigerator
parking
garage
6822 Glidden Street Available 06/01/19 ***NEW LISTING: Cute Linda Vista 2 bed 1 bathroom Home with Detached Garage *** - Cute Linda Vista Home with Detached 1 car garage with additional storage and large yard

Home includes washer/dryer hookups and new refrigerator and stove. New hard surface flooring.

Near by USD and easy access to Freeways.

No pets and no smoking

To schedule a showing go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE4925313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6822 Glidden Street have any available units?
6822 Glidden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6822 Glidden Street have?
Some of 6822 Glidden Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6822 Glidden Street currently offering any rent specials?
6822 Glidden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6822 Glidden Street pet-friendly?
No, 6822 Glidden Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6822 Glidden Street offer parking?
Yes, 6822 Glidden Street offers parking.
Does 6822 Glidden Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6822 Glidden Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6822 Glidden Street have a pool?
No, 6822 Glidden Street does not have a pool.
Does 6822 Glidden Street have accessible units?
No, 6822 Glidden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6822 Glidden Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6822 Glidden Street does not have units with dishwashers.
