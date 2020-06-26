6822 Glidden Street, San Diego, CA 92111 Linda Vista
6822 Glidden Street Available 06/01/19 ***NEW LISTING: Cute Linda Vista 2 bed 1 bathroom Home with Detached Garage *** - Cute Linda Vista Home with Detached 1 car garage with additional storage and large yard
Home includes washer/dryer hookups and new refrigerator and stove. New hard surface flooring.
Near by USD and easy access to Freeways.
No pets and no smoking
To schedule a showing go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement
NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.
WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY. CA DRE#01255583
(RLNE4925313)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
