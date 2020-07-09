All apartments in San Diego
6788 Caminito del Greco

6788 Caminito Del Greco · No Longer Available
Location

6788 Caminito Del Greco, San Diego, CA 92120
San Carlos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
Beautiful San Carlos Townhome next to Pool! - Corner split level unit, near pool & clubhouse. Short walking distance to shopping and schools. Large patio with tumbled travertine. Vaulted ceilings, spacious living room with ceiling fan. Solid 3/4"wood flooring from Thailand throughout. Kitchen has travertine flooring,granite counter tops with full back splashes, refinished cabinets,recessed lighting, new or near new appliances. Stacked rock above fireplace & new travertine platform. New fixtures in bathrooms new carpet & fresh paint throughout.Fans in BRs

(RLNE5772155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6788 Caminito del Greco have any available units?
6788 Caminito del Greco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6788 Caminito del Greco have?
Some of 6788 Caminito del Greco's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6788 Caminito del Greco currently offering any rent specials?
6788 Caminito del Greco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6788 Caminito del Greco pet-friendly?
Yes, 6788 Caminito del Greco is pet friendly.
Does 6788 Caminito del Greco offer parking?
No, 6788 Caminito del Greco does not offer parking.
Does 6788 Caminito del Greco have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6788 Caminito del Greco does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6788 Caminito del Greco have a pool?
Yes, 6788 Caminito del Greco has a pool.
Does 6788 Caminito del Greco have accessible units?
No, 6788 Caminito del Greco does not have accessible units.
Does 6788 Caminito del Greco have units with dishwashers?
No, 6788 Caminito del Greco does not have units with dishwashers.

