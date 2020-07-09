6788 Caminito del Greco

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool

Beautiful San Carlos Townhome next to Pool! - Corner split level unit, near pool & clubhouse. Short walking distance to shopping and schools. Large patio with tumbled travertine. Vaulted ceilings, spacious living room with ceiling fan. Solid 3/4"wood flooring from Thailand throughout. Kitchen has travertine flooring,granite counter tops with full back splashes, refinished cabinets,recessed lighting, new or near new appliances. Stacked rock above fireplace & new travertine platform. New fixtures in bathrooms new carpet & fresh paint throughout.Fans in BRs



(RLNE5772155)