All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6751 Tanglewood Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6751 Tanglewood Road
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

6751 Tanglewood Road

6751 Tanglewood Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Clairemont Mesa East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6751 Tanglewood Road, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
6751 Tanglewood Road Available 06/10/19 Breathtaking 3 bedroom home with large yard and garage! Just renovated!! - Welcome to your newly upgraded 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the centrally located community of Clairemont!

Enter through the front doors and be greeted by a first living room. This room features brand new carpet and custom paint with deluxe windows and white shutters. Look out the windows onto your beautifully manicured lawn and lush landscaping.

Down the hall you will be welcomed by jet black appliances with a stainless steel hood, granite composite countertops and an electric stove top. Just a few of the perks in this updated kitchen! The included breakfast bar is perfect for all your morning entertaining needs!

Past the kitchen is an additional living room with built in storage wall that includes a desk with USB plug in. The vaulted wood ceilings and custom lighting add ambiance to the room as you enjoy sitting in front of the fire during the evenings.

Three spacious bedrooms with mirrored closets and new carpet are nestled to one end of the house. Enjoy two full sized bathrooms and added backyard access from the master bedroom.

The large backyard and garage with ample storage are only two of the many treasures you will discover while enjoying your home. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to find the home of your dreams.

Contact us today to schedule a tour!

(RLNE2309790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6751 Tanglewood Road have any available units?
6751 Tanglewood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6751 Tanglewood Road have?
Some of 6751 Tanglewood Road's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6751 Tanglewood Road currently offering any rent specials?
6751 Tanglewood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6751 Tanglewood Road pet-friendly?
No, 6751 Tanglewood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6751 Tanglewood Road offer parking?
Yes, 6751 Tanglewood Road offers parking.
Does 6751 Tanglewood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6751 Tanglewood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6751 Tanglewood Road have a pool?
No, 6751 Tanglewood Road does not have a pool.
Does 6751 Tanglewood Road have accessible units?
No, 6751 Tanglewood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6751 Tanglewood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6751 Tanglewood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
Windsong
4856 Del Monte Ave
San Diego, CA 92107
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University