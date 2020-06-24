Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

6751 Tanglewood Road Available 06/10/19 Breathtaking 3 bedroom home with large yard and garage! Just renovated!! - Welcome to your newly upgraded 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the centrally located community of Clairemont!



Enter through the front doors and be greeted by a first living room. This room features brand new carpet and custom paint with deluxe windows and white shutters. Look out the windows onto your beautifully manicured lawn and lush landscaping.



Down the hall you will be welcomed by jet black appliances with a stainless steel hood, granite composite countertops and an electric stove top. Just a few of the perks in this updated kitchen! The included breakfast bar is perfect for all your morning entertaining needs!



Past the kitchen is an additional living room with built in storage wall that includes a desk with USB plug in. The vaulted wood ceilings and custom lighting add ambiance to the room as you enjoy sitting in front of the fire during the evenings.



Three spacious bedrooms with mirrored closets and new carpet are nestled to one end of the house. Enjoy two full sized bathrooms and added backyard access from the master bedroom.



The large backyard and garage with ample storage are only two of the many treasures you will discover while enjoying your home. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to find the home of your dreams.



Contact us today to schedule a tour!



(RLNE2309790)