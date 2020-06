Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

6737 Oakridge Rd #207 Available 08/08/19 Spotless upstairs 1 br in Del Cerro - Super clean 1 br, 1ba, in Del Cerro. Top floor unit close to covered parking and the pool. Granite kitchen counters, wood flooring, extra large living room and bedroom with nook for office space. Tons of closet space and attic storage. unit has it's own washer/dryer. Sunny location with balcony. No Pets.



(RLNE2423977)