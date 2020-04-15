6733 Fashion Hills Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Remodeled and fully furnished 3BR-2.5BA townhome in highly desirable Fashion Hills Location!! Located on private and quiet street, this home features spectacular views of River Walk Golf Courts and City Lights from almost every room. Beautiful Wood flooring throughout, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances. Master bedroom is private with large bathroom, walk in closet plus storage closets, separate toilet area and shower. Tastefully decorated and fully stocked with linens, dishes and everything