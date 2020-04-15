All apartments in San Diego
6733 Fashion Hills Blvd
6733 Fashion Hills Blvd

6733 Fashion Hills Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6733 Fashion Hills Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Remodeled and fully furnished 3BR-2.5BA townhome in highly desirable Fashion Hills Location!! Located on private and quiet street, this home features spectacular views of River Walk Golf Courts and City Lights from almost every room. Beautiful Wood flooring throughout, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances. Master bedroom is private with large bathroom, walk in closet plus storage closets, separate toilet area and shower. Tastefully decorated and fully stocked with linens, dishes and everything

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6733 Fashion Hills Blvd have any available units?
6733 Fashion Hills Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6733 Fashion Hills Blvd have?
Some of 6733 Fashion Hills Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6733 Fashion Hills Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6733 Fashion Hills Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6733 Fashion Hills Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 6733 Fashion Hills Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6733 Fashion Hills Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 6733 Fashion Hills Blvd offers parking.
Does 6733 Fashion Hills Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6733 Fashion Hills Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6733 Fashion Hills Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 6733 Fashion Hills Blvd has a pool.
Does 6733 Fashion Hills Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6733 Fashion Hills Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6733 Fashion Hills Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6733 Fashion Hills Blvd has units with dishwashers.
