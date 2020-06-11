6717 Friars Road Unit 75

Amenities
Spacious *2 Bedroom 2 Bath* in Fashion Valley - *FULLY FURNISHED*
2 Bedroom 2 Bath
Washer/Dryer IN UNIT!
Spacious closets
Balcony
TV's in both bedrooms and living room
Small pets may be permitted with prior approval & deposit
*Virtual video available*
1 Garage parking + 1 assigned outdoor parking
Community: Pool, Jacuzzi, Fitness room, Sauna
Conveniently located by Fashion Valley mall & public transit
Additional costs: $100/month to cover ALL utilities: water, trash, electricity & internet (Spectrum)
WHAT ELSE DO YOU NEED?!
To qualify for this home you must:
*Open to 6 month lease agreement or 1 year
*Have a 640 credit or better
*Have 1st full months rent & deposit ready upon signing
*Minimum household income of 2.5x the rent
(RLNE5726207)