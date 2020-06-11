All apartments in San Diego
6717 Friars Road Unit 75

6717 Friars Road · (619) 427-2400
Location

6717 Friars Road, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6717 Friars Road Unit 75 · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1047 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
sauna
Spacious *2 Bedroom 2 Bath* in Fashion Valley - *FULLY FURNISHED*
2 Bedroom 2 Bath
Washer/Dryer IN UNIT!
Spacious closets
Balcony
TV's in both bedrooms and living room
Small pets may be permitted with prior approval & deposit
*Virtual video available*

1 Garage parking + 1 assigned outdoor parking
Community: Pool, Jacuzzi, Fitness room, Sauna
Conveniently located by Fashion Valley mall & public transit
Additional costs: $100/month to cover ALL utilities: water, trash, electricity & internet (Spectrum)
WHAT ELSE DO YOU NEED?!

To qualify for this home you must:
*Open to 6 month lease agreement or 1 year
*Have a 640 credit or better
*Have 1st full months rent & deposit ready upon signing
*Minimum household income of 2.5x the rent

(RLNE5726207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6717 Friars Road Unit 75 have any available units?
6717 Friars Road Unit 75 has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6717 Friars Road Unit 75 have?
Some of 6717 Friars Road Unit 75's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6717 Friars Road Unit 75 currently offering any rent specials?
6717 Friars Road Unit 75 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6717 Friars Road Unit 75 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6717 Friars Road Unit 75 is pet friendly.
Does 6717 Friars Road Unit 75 offer parking?
Yes, 6717 Friars Road Unit 75 does offer parking.
Does 6717 Friars Road Unit 75 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6717 Friars Road Unit 75 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6717 Friars Road Unit 75 have a pool?
Yes, 6717 Friars Road Unit 75 has a pool.
Does 6717 Friars Road Unit 75 have accessible units?
No, 6717 Friars Road Unit 75 does not have accessible units.
Does 6717 Friars Road Unit 75 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6717 Friars Road Unit 75 does not have units with dishwashers.
