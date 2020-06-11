6717 Friars Road Unit 75

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage internet access sauna

Spacious *2 Bedroom 2 Bath* in Fashion Valley - *FULLY FURNISHED*

2 Bedroom 2 Bath

Washer/Dryer IN UNIT!

Spacious closets

Balcony

TV's in both bedrooms and living room

Small pets may be permitted with prior approval & deposit

*Virtual video available*



1 Garage parking + 1 assigned outdoor parking

Community: Pool, Jacuzzi, Fitness room, Sauna

Conveniently located by Fashion Valley mall & public transit

Additional costs: $100/month to cover ALL utilities: water, trash, electricity & internet (Spectrum)

WHAT ELSE DO YOU NEED?!



To qualify for this home you must:

*Open to 6 month lease agreement or 1 year

*Have a 640 credit or better

*Have 1st full months rent & deposit ready upon signing

*Minimum household income of 2.5x the rent



