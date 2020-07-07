All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 10 2020 at 1:50 PM

6643 1/2 Amherst Street

6643 1/2 Amherst St · No Longer Available
Location

6643 1/2 Amherst St, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Amenities

air conditioning
ceiling fan
courtyard
microwave
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
internet access
Non-Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigarette Property!

Rent price of $1,230.00/mo includes gas/electric & trash service for up to 2 occupants.

Charming studio cottage available in desirable residential neighborhood. This unit features a window AC, LVT flooring, a ceiling fan and mirrored closet doors. The kitchen features small gas stove, fridge and built-in microwave.

This unit is located at the rear of a gated property, off of a shared courtyard. Ample street parking is available and a laundromat is just around the corner.

Tenant is responsible for water/sewer, phone, cable & internet.

Rental Criteria:
-monthly gross income must be 2.5 times the rent or more
-Minimum credit of 550; Credit scores between 550-650 may require larger deposit
-5yrs good rental history
-NO EVICTIONS or debt owed to prior landlord.
-Pet policy: cats allowed with add'l deposit of $250 each. 2 pet max. some restrictions apply. Sorry no dogs.

** After reviewing the rental criteria, please call for a pre-screening & to schedule a viewing. Becky 619-980-7118

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,230, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,180, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

