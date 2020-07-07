6643 1/2 Amherst Street

Amenities
Non-Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigarette Property!
Rent price of $1,230.00/mo includes gas/electric & trash service for up to 2 occupants.
Charming studio cottage available in desirable residential neighborhood. This unit features a window AC, LVT flooring, a ceiling fan and mirrored closet doors. The kitchen features small gas stove, fridge and built-in microwave.
This unit is located at the rear of a gated property, off of a shared courtyard. Ample street parking is available and a laundromat is just around the corner.
Tenant is responsible for water/sewer, phone, cable & internet.
Rental Criteria:
-monthly gross income must be 2.5 times the rent or more
-Minimum credit of 550; Credit scores between 550-650 may require larger deposit
-5yrs good rental history
-NO EVICTIONS or debt owed to prior landlord.
-Pet policy: cats allowed with add'l deposit of $250 each. 2 pet max. some restrictions apply. Sorry no dogs.
** After reviewing the rental criteria, please call for a pre-screening & to schedule a viewing. Becky 619-980-7118
Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,230, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,180, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.