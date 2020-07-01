All apartments in San Diego
6602 Burgundy Street
Last updated February 1 2020 at 1:27 AM

6602 Burgundy Street

6602 Burgundy Street · No Longer Available
Location

6602 Burgundy Street, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house located in the heart of Allied Gardens.This spacious floor plan feels much larger due to all the light that comes in through the numerous windows and slider. The hardwood floors have been refinished and the entire property was painted. The kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances and the home comes with a newer washer and dryer. The backyard is huge and is low maintenance. The home is complete with a 2 car garage. All this in an unbeatable locations with shops and restaurants within walking distance.

Pets allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet fee. Tenant pays all utilities except trash.

Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or text our office at 619-832-0173.

Cabrillo Properties
BRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0173 - Leasing
619-832-0172 - Office
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,595, Available 2/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6602 Burgundy Street have any available units?
6602 Burgundy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6602 Burgundy Street have?
Some of 6602 Burgundy Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6602 Burgundy Street currently offering any rent specials?
6602 Burgundy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6602 Burgundy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6602 Burgundy Street is pet friendly.
Does 6602 Burgundy Street offer parking?
Yes, 6602 Burgundy Street offers parking.
Does 6602 Burgundy Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6602 Burgundy Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6602 Burgundy Street have a pool?
No, 6602 Burgundy Street does not have a pool.
Does 6602 Burgundy Street have accessible units?
No, 6602 Burgundy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6602 Burgundy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6602 Burgundy Street does not have units with dishwashers.

