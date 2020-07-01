6602 Burgundy Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Amazing 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house located in the heart of Allied Gardens.This spacious floor plan feels much larger due to all the light that comes in through the numerous windows and slider. The hardwood floors have been refinished and the entire property was painted. The kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances and the home comes with a newer washer and dryer. The backyard is huge and is low maintenance. The home is complete with a 2 car garage. All this in an unbeatable locations with shops and restaurants within walking distance.



Pets allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet fee. Tenant pays all utilities except trash.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,595, Available 2/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

