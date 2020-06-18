Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub sauna tennis court

6477 Caminito Estrellado Available 02/15/20 4-beds 2-baths + 2-half baths with Views! - This 3-level home offers spectacular panoramic views of the ocean and downtown. 4-bedrooms 2 full bath and 2 half baths! Sq.ft 3,304. The kitchen is a chef's dream w/ upgraded counter tops and appliances, majestic tall ceilings throughout. Plenty of room for all your toys in the 3-car garage, and a large outdoor living space.



You will love living in this private gated community 'country-club' style living w/ 2 tennis courts, clubhouse, Gym, Pool, Jacuzzi, Sauna. Home boasts huge living Room, music/entertainment room, master with a view.

Professionally managed by WeLease. Call 619-866-3400 ext 2 or text 619-366-4410 for a viewing!



(RLNE5456976)