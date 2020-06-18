All apartments in San Diego
6477 Caminito Estrellado

6477 Caminito Estrellado · No Longer Available
Location

6477 Caminito Estrellado, San Diego, CA 92120
Del Cerro

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
6477 Caminito Estrellado Available 02/15/20 4-beds 2-baths + 2-half baths with Views! - This 3-level home offers spectacular panoramic views of the ocean and downtown. 4-bedrooms 2 full bath and 2 half baths! Sq.ft 3,304. The kitchen is a chef's dream w/ upgraded counter tops and appliances, majestic tall ceilings throughout. Plenty of room for all your toys in the 3-car garage, and a large outdoor living space.

You will love living in this private gated community 'country-club' style living w/ 2 tennis courts, clubhouse, Gym, Pool, Jacuzzi, Sauna. Home boasts huge living Room, music/entertainment room, master with a view.
Professionally managed by WeLease. Call 619-866-3400 ext 2 or text 619-366-4410 for a viewing!

(RLNE5456976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6477 Caminito Estrellado have any available units?
6477 Caminito Estrellado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6477 Caminito Estrellado have?
Some of 6477 Caminito Estrellado's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6477 Caminito Estrellado currently offering any rent specials?
6477 Caminito Estrellado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6477 Caminito Estrellado pet-friendly?
No, 6477 Caminito Estrellado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6477 Caminito Estrellado offer parking?
Yes, 6477 Caminito Estrellado offers parking.
Does 6477 Caminito Estrellado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6477 Caminito Estrellado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6477 Caminito Estrellado have a pool?
Yes, 6477 Caminito Estrellado has a pool.
Does 6477 Caminito Estrellado have accessible units?
No, 6477 Caminito Estrellado does not have accessible units.
Does 6477 Caminito Estrellado have units with dishwashers?
No, 6477 Caminito Estrellado does not have units with dishwashers.

