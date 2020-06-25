6449 Shaules Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

6449 Available 06/28/19 Lovely Two Bedroom Cottage in Central San Diego Location, Available Soon!



6440 Shaules Ave is within walking distance to Encanto/62nd St Trolley, Encanto Park, restaurants, and shops.



Just 15 minutes to downtown, SDSU, Naval Station, beaches, and more.



Features:

- Ground floor cottage style

- Gated access

- Smoke-free

- On-site laundry

- Water and trash service is included

- One assigned parking space is included



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



MORE PHOTOS AND DETAILS COMING SOON!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



(RLNE4839319)