6449 Shaules Ave
6449 Shaules Ave

6449 Shaules Avenue · No Longer Available
San Diego
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

6449 Shaules Avenue, San Diego, CA 92114
Encanto

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
6449 Available 06/28/19 Lovely Two Bedroom Cottage in Central San Diego Location, Available Soon!

6440 Shaules Ave is within walking distance to Encanto/62nd St Trolley, Encanto Park, restaurants, and shops.

Just 15 minutes to downtown, SDSU, Naval Station, beaches, and more.

Features:
- Ground floor cottage style
- Gated access
- Smoke-free
- On-site laundry
- Water and trash service is included
- One assigned parking space is included

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

MORE PHOTOS AND DETAILS COMING SOON!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

(RLNE4839319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6449 Shaules Ave have any available units?
6449 Shaules Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6449 Shaules Ave have?
Some of 6449 Shaules Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6449 Shaules Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6449 Shaules Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6449 Shaules Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6449 Shaules Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6449 Shaules Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6449 Shaules Ave offers parking.
Does 6449 Shaules Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6449 Shaules Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6449 Shaules Ave have a pool?
No, 6449 Shaules Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6449 Shaules Ave have accessible units?
No, 6449 Shaules Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6449 Shaules Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6449 Shaules Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
