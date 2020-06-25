6449 Shaules Ave

Amenities
6449 Available 06/28/19 Lovely Two Bedroom Cottage in Central San Diego Location, Available Soon!
6440 Shaules Ave is within walking distance to Encanto/62nd St Trolley, Encanto Park, restaurants, and shops.
Just 15 minutes to downtown, SDSU, Naval Station, beaches, and more.
Features:
- Ground floor cottage style
- Gated access
- Smoke-free
- On-site laundry
- Water and trash service is included
- One assigned parking space is included
You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
MORE PHOTOS AND DETAILS COMING SOON!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
(RLNE4839319)