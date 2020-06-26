All apartments in San Diego
6394 Rancho Mission Rd 120

6394 Rancho Mission Road · No Longer Available
Location

6394 Rancho Mission Road, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Amenities

some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
1/1 Condo - Property Id: 126881

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126881
Property Id 126881

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4933833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6394 Rancho Mission Rd 120 have any available units?
6394 Rancho Mission Rd 120 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 6394 Rancho Mission Rd 120 currently offering any rent specials?
6394 Rancho Mission Rd 120 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6394 Rancho Mission Rd 120 pet-friendly?
No, 6394 Rancho Mission Rd 120 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6394 Rancho Mission Rd 120 offer parking?
No, 6394 Rancho Mission Rd 120 does not offer parking.
Does 6394 Rancho Mission Rd 120 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6394 Rancho Mission Rd 120 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6394 Rancho Mission Rd 120 have a pool?
No, 6394 Rancho Mission Rd 120 does not have a pool.
Does 6394 Rancho Mission Rd 120 have accessible units?
No, 6394 Rancho Mission Rd 120 does not have accessible units.
Does 6394 Rancho Mission Rd 120 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6394 Rancho Mission Rd 120 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6394 Rancho Mission Rd 120 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6394 Rancho Mission Rd 120 does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

