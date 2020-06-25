6371 Osler Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Like new 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Heart of Linda Vista. New flooring, new paint, new appliances, new HVAC system. Central location. This one has it all! Small exclusive use yard/enclosed patio and 2 Off street parking spaces. Call today to schedule a showing.

Completely updated 3 bedroom 2 bath Linda Vista Stunner! Excellent location, close to USD, 163 Freeway, Mission Valley, and more. This home has been appointed with new vinyl flooring, fresh paint throughout, new heating and AC, and new stainless steel appliances. Enjoy peaceful hikes in the nearby Tecolote Canyon open space. The adventurous can play their heart out at the nearby Skatepark located at the end of the street. Come see for yourself how good life can be! This property has something for everyone. Come check it out on our next tour.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.