Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

6337 Caminito del Cervato Available 06/15/19 Two Story Condo, close to USD & Mission/Fashion Valley - Two Story Condo 1bedroom + office/loft space; 2-Car Garage located in San Diego.



This condo has carpet and tile flooring, the kitchen has an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal.



Property has forced heating, there are plenty of windows with shutters throughout, the master bedroom has a jack and jill bathroom that leads into the office/loft area. There is a washer and dryer in the unit for the tenants use. Community Pool and Spa.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Water and Trash Paid, all other utilities are the tenants responsibility. No Pets and No Smoking.



Please do not disturb current occupant.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



No Pets Allowed



