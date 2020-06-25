All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

6337 Caminito del Cervato

6337 Caminito Del Cervato · No Longer Available
Location

6337 Caminito Del Cervato, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
6337 Caminito del Cervato Available 06/15/19 Two Story Condo, close to USD & Mission/Fashion Valley - Two Story Condo 1bedroom + office/loft space; 2-Car Garage located in San Diego.

This condo has carpet and tile flooring, the kitchen has an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal.

Property has forced heating, there are plenty of windows with shutters throughout, the master bedroom has a jack and jill bathroom that leads into the office/loft area. There is a washer and dryer in the unit for the tenants use. Community Pool and Spa.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Water and Trash Paid, all other utilities are the tenants responsibility. No Pets and No Smoking.

Month to Month

Please do not disturb current occupant.

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4932135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6337 Caminito del Cervato have any available units?
6337 Caminito del Cervato doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6337 Caminito del Cervato have?
Some of 6337 Caminito del Cervato's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6337 Caminito del Cervato currently offering any rent specials?
6337 Caminito del Cervato is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6337 Caminito del Cervato pet-friendly?
No, 6337 Caminito del Cervato is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6337 Caminito del Cervato offer parking?
Yes, 6337 Caminito del Cervato offers parking.
Does 6337 Caminito del Cervato have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6337 Caminito del Cervato offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6337 Caminito del Cervato have a pool?
Yes, 6337 Caminito del Cervato has a pool.
Does 6337 Caminito del Cervato have accessible units?
No, 6337 Caminito del Cervato does not have accessible units.
Does 6337 Caminito del Cervato have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6337 Caminito del Cervato has units with dishwashers.
