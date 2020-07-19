All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019

633 Dewey St.

633 Dewey Street · No Longer Available
Location

633 Dewey Street, San Diego, CA 92113
Logan Heights

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1br - Fully Remodeled 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Move in to one of the most convenient neighborhoods in San Diego! This unit is in a very up and coming neighborhood with tons of eateries and breweries within walking distance. This unit has an large living room to entertain guests. The entire unit has been remodeled with new appliances.

No Pets Allowed. Reptiles okay.

Fill out an application now at urbancoastproperties.com if interested as this unit won't last long.

Call 619-500-3827 or email info@urbancoastproperties.com to schedule a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4558613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 633 Dewey St. have any available units?
633 Dewey St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 633 Dewey St. currently offering any rent specials?
633 Dewey St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 633 Dewey St. pet-friendly?
No, 633 Dewey St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 633 Dewey St. offer parking?
No, 633 Dewey St. does not offer parking.
Does 633 Dewey St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 633 Dewey St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 633 Dewey St. have a pool?
No, 633 Dewey St. does not have a pool.
Does 633 Dewey St. have accessible units?
No, 633 Dewey St. does not have accessible units.
Does 633 Dewey St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 633 Dewey St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 633 Dewey St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 633 Dewey St. does not have units with air conditioning.
