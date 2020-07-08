All apartments in San Diego
6327 Caminito Del Pastel

6327 Caminito Del Pastel · No Longer Available
Location

6327 Caminito Del Pastel, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
6327 Caminito Del Pastel Available 05/17/20 Beautiful Canyon View 3/3 Condo! Updated Kitchen & Baths! Attached 2-Car Garage! Convenient to USD! - This end unit 3-bed, 3-bath condo is located in the University Canyon West Community, a unique hidden gem, adjacent to the USD campus and Tecolote Canyon. Located on a quiet cul de sac, the home borders a charming wooded nature trail within the community. It truly feels like a retreat with views of trees and the lush canyon out all windows. Its tranquil setting and many contemporary updates will steal your heart.

The homes in the community, designed by renowned architect, Barry Berkus, feature soaring cathedral ceilings, and cleverly-placed skylights, bringing light in everywhere. The attached 2-car garage adds convenience and extra storage space.

The home was extensively remodeled and the results are impressive. The kitchen is a fresh space with up-to-date appliances, quartz countertops and sleek maple cabinets.

The living room features soaring ceilings, fireplace and door wall to the large private patio. The patio is large and situated to not overlook anyone else's space, yet the lush canyon is still on view.

Also on the main level is one of the guests bedrooms with an en suite full bath. It would make a great bedroom or home office.

Upstairs, you'll find two bedrooms, each with full en suite bath. The baths are updated with fresh finishes of tile and quartz, and unique skylights bring the natural daylight in.

The laundry is also on the the second level, with nice full size washer and dryer plus plenty of surrounding cabinet storage.

Call Leasing Agent, Tammy Koupal, today to learn more. 619-550-8179.

Pet over one year old welcome with additional pet deposit of $500 plus monthly pet fee.

All occupants over 18 must be financially responsible lease holders with combined verifiable income of 3 X Rent. Credit histories must reflect no current collection accounts and no delinquencies in the revolving accounts in the last 12 months. At least two excellent rental references must be provided. No co-signors or guarantors.

NOTE: This property may be only be leased as a primary residence. Applicants with a second residence will not be considered.

About University Canyon West: UCW is a community of 212 townhome units nestled along the ridge of University Canyon, a branch of Tecolote (Owl) Canyon Natural Park. The community enjoys a view of the beautiful Spanish Colonial-styled campus of the University of San Diego on the opposite ridge, and Tecolote Golf Course on the canyon floor. It is a sanctuary in the very lively city of San Diego, where residents enjoy the shrill cries of red-tailed hawks by day, and an occasional serenade of coyotes or owls at night.

(RLNE5730002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6327 Caminito Del Pastel have any available units?
6327 Caminito Del Pastel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6327 Caminito Del Pastel have?
Some of 6327 Caminito Del Pastel's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6327 Caminito Del Pastel currently offering any rent specials?
6327 Caminito Del Pastel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6327 Caminito Del Pastel pet-friendly?
No, 6327 Caminito Del Pastel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6327 Caminito Del Pastel offer parking?
Yes, 6327 Caminito Del Pastel offers parking.
Does 6327 Caminito Del Pastel have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6327 Caminito Del Pastel offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6327 Caminito Del Pastel have a pool?
No, 6327 Caminito Del Pastel does not have a pool.
Does 6327 Caminito Del Pastel have accessible units?
No, 6327 Caminito Del Pastel does not have accessible units.
Does 6327 Caminito Del Pastel have units with dishwashers?
No, 6327 Caminito Del Pastel does not have units with dishwashers.

