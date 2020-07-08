Amenities

6327 Caminito Del Pastel Available 05/17/20 Beautiful Canyon View 3/3 Condo! Updated Kitchen & Baths! Attached 2-Car Garage! Convenient to USD! - This end unit 3-bed, 3-bath condo is located in the University Canyon West Community, a unique hidden gem, adjacent to the USD campus and Tecolote Canyon. Located on a quiet cul de sac, the home borders a charming wooded nature trail within the community. It truly feels like a retreat with views of trees and the lush canyon out all windows. Its tranquil setting and many contemporary updates will steal your heart.



The homes in the community, designed by renowned architect, Barry Berkus, feature soaring cathedral ceilings, and cleverly-placed skylights, bringing light in everywhere. The attached 2-car garage adds convenience and extra storage space.



The home was extensively remodeled and the results are impressive. The kitchen is a fresh space with up-to-date appliances, quartz countertops and sleek maple cabinets.



The living room features soaring ceilings, fireplace and door wall to the large private patio. The patio is large and situated to not overlook anyone else's space, yet the lush canyon is still on view.



Also on the main level is one of the guests bedrooms with an en suite full bath. It would make a great bedroom or home office.



Upstairs, you'll find two bedrooms, each with full en suite bath. The baths are updated with fresh finishes of tile and quartz, and unique skylights bring the natural daylight in.



The laundry is also on the the second level, with nice full size washer and dryer plus plenty of surrounding cabinet storage.



Call Leasing Agent, Tammy Koupal, today to learn more. 619-550-8179.



Pet over one year old welcome with additional pet deposit of $500 plus monthly pet fee.



All occupants over 18 must be financially responsible lease holders with combined verifiable income of 3 X Rent. Credit histories must reflect no current collection accounts and no delinquencies in the revolving accounts in the last 12 months. At least two excellent rental references must be provided. No co-signors or guarantors.



NOTE: This property may be only be leased as a primary residence. Applicants with a second residence will not be considered.



About University Canyon West: UCW is a community of 212 townhome units nestled along the ridge of University Canyon, a branch of Tecolote (Owl) Canyon Natural Park. The community enjoys a view of the beautiful Spanish Colonial-styled campus of the University of San Diego on the opposite ridge, and Tecolote Golf Course on the canyon floor. It is a sanctuary in the very lively city of San Diego, where residents enjoy the shrill cries of red-tailed hawks by day, and an occasional serenade of coyotes or owls at night.



