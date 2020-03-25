6314-209 Friars Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage pet friendly tennis court

Mission Valley, 6314 Friars Rd #209, AC, Dual Pane Windows, AC, 2 Parking Spaces. - Beautiful 2nd floor unit in the Bluffs development of Mission Valley with 2 assigned parking spaces in a controlled access garage. Dual pane windows. Ceramic tile entry floors. Living room has a ceiling fan with a light fixture and direct access to the balcony. Kitchen has ceramic tile floors, sparkling granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Bedroom #1 has a walk in closet and direct access to the covered balcony. Hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors, granite vanity and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has a ceiling fan with a light fixture, 2 closets ( 1 is a walk in closet), direct access to the covered balcony, granite vanity with double sinks and a walk in shower.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home.



No Pets Allowed



