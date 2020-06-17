631 Blackshaw Ln

Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 1/4 Bathroom Apartment WAIT -LIST - Property Id: 167285
Casa De Flores include access to a wide range of amenities; including a pool, playground, outdoor fitness stations, community garden, and Barbecue Grills!
The community is conveniently located in the San Ysidro area, close to the 805/5/905 freeways, minutes from schools, beach, and local restaurants/entertainment!
With our management team we strive to provide quality customer service and help you find a home that you love!
631 Blackshaw Lane,
San Ysidro,Ca 92115
(619)690-5802
Casadeflores @ theapartmentcompany.com
Features:
Spacious kitchen
All appliances included
Assigned parking space
Air Condition and heating
Water, trash, & sewer - Included in rent
Water Filter
Ceiling Fans
Month - to - Month Leasing
Amenities:
FREE Onsite tutoring
Pool with Lounge Area
24 Hrs Onsite Laundry Facility
BBQ Grills & Picnic Area
24-hour Emergency Maintenance
Resident Portal
Responsive Management
Certified by San Diego County Crime Free Multi-Housing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/167285
No Pets Allowed
