631 Blackshaw Ln
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

631 Blackshaw Ln

631 Blackshaw Lane · (619) 690-5802
Location

631 Blackshaw Lane, San Diego, CA 92173
San Ysidro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1690 · Avail. now

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
community garden
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
2 Bedroom 1 1/4 Bathroom Apartment WAIT -LIST - Property Id: 167285

Casa De Flores include access to a wide range of amenities; including a pool, playground, outdoor fitness stations, community garden, and Barbecue Grills!

The community is conveniently located in the San Ysidro area, close to the 805/5/905 freeways, minutes from schools, beach, and local restaurants/entertainment!

With our management team we strive to provide quality customer service and help you find a home that you love!

631 Blackshaw Lane,
San Ysidro,Ca 92115
(619)690-5802
Casadeflores @ theapartmentcompany.com

Features:

Spacious kitchen
All appliances included
Assigned parking space
Air Condition and heating
Water, trash, & sewer - Included in rent
Water Filter
Ceiling Fans
Month - to - Month Leasing

Amenities:

FREE Onsite tutoring
Pool with Lounge Area
24 Hrs Onsite Laundry Facility
BBQ Grills & Picnic Area
24-hour Emergency Maintenance
Resident Portal
Responsive Management
Certified by San Diego County Crime Free Multi-Housing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/167285
Property Id 167285

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5838030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 Blackshaw Ln have any available units?
631 Blackshaw Ln has a unit available for $1,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 631 Blackshaw Ln have?
Some of 631 Blackshaw Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 Blackshaw Ln currently offering any rent specials?
631 Blackshaw Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 Blackshaw Ln pet-friendly?
No, 631 Blackshaw Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 631 Blackshaw Ln offer parking?
Yes, 631 Blackshaw Ln does offer parking.
Does 631 Blackshaw Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 Blackshaw Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 Blackshaw Ln have a pool?
Yes, 631 Blackshaw Ln has a pool.
Does 631 Blackshaw Ln have accessible units?
No, 631 Blackshaw Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 631 Blackshaw Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 631 Blackshaw Ln has units with dishwashers.
