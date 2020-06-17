631 Blackshaw Ln

Amenities

2 Bedroom 1 1/4 Bathroom Apartment WAIT -LIST - Property Id: 167285



Casa De Flores include access to a wide range of amenities; including a pool, playground, outdoor fitness stations, community garden, and Barbecue Grills!



The community is conveniently located in the San Ysidro area, close to the 805/5/905 freeways, minutes from schools, beach, and local restaurants/entertainment!



With our management team we strive to provide quality customer service and help you find a home that you love!



631 Blackshaw Lane,

San Ysidro,Ca 92115

(619)690-5802

Casadeflores @ theapartmentcompany.com



Features:



Spacious kitchen

All appliances included

Assigned parking space

Air Condition and heating

Water, trash, & sewer - Included in rent

Water Filter

Ceiling Fans

Month - to - Month Leasing



Amenities:



FREE Onsite tutoring

Pool with Lounge Area

24 Hrs Onsite Laundry Facility

BBQ Grills & Picnic Area

24-hour Emergency Maintenance

Resident Portal

Responsive Management

Certified by San Diego County Crime Free Multi-Housing

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/167285

No Pets Allowed



