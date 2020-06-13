6260 Cabaret Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A spacious 3 bedroom home located in Del Cerro! Must See! - This spacious home features an updated kitchen and large backyard!



Enter into your living room with vaulted ceilings and large glass patio slider allowing lots of natural sunlight that illuminates the living room. The gas fireplace will add ambiance and allow you to stay warm during those cooler winter months.



The remodeled kitchen features granite countertops, newer cabinets and tiled floors throughout with a dining room that opens up into the back yard.



The master bedroom features a large closet, and plenty of natural light. There additional 2 bedrooms are also very spacious.



A large 2 car garage has washer and dryer hookups, while offering additional storage space.



Call today to schedule a tour!



Pets are allowed, upon approval and renter's insurance is required.



(RLNE4650034)