Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6260 Cabaret Street

6260 Cabaret Street · No Longer Available
Location

6260 Cabaret Street, San Diego, CA 92120
San Carlos

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A spacious 3 bedroom home located in Del Cerro! Must See! - This spacious home features an updated kitchen and large backyard!

Enter into your living room with vaulted ceilings and large glass patio slider allowing lots of natural sunlight that illuminates the living room. The gas fireplace will add ambiance and allow you to stay warm during those cooler winter months.

The remodeled kitchen features granite countertops, newer cabinets and tiled floors throughout with a dining room that opens up into the back yard.

The master bedroom features a large closet, and plenty of natural light. There additional 2 bedrooms are also very spacious.

A large 2 car garage has washer and dryer hookups, while offering additional storage space.

Call today to schedule a tour!

Pets are allowed, upon approval and renter's insurance is required.

(RLNE4650034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6260 Cabaret Street have any available units?
6260 Cabaret Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6260 Cabaret Street have?
Some of 6260 Cabaret Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6260 Cabaret Street currently offering any rent specials?
6260 Cabaret Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6260 Cabaret Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6260 Cabaret Street is pet friendly.
Does 6260 Cabaret Street offer parking?
Yes, 6260 Cabaret Street does offer parking.
Does 6260 Cabaret Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6260 Cabaret Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6260 Cabaret Street have a pool?
No, 6260 Cabaret Street does not have a pool.
Does 6260 Cabaret Street have accessible units?
No, 6260 Cabaret Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6260 Cabaret Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6260 Cabaret Street does not have units with dishwashers.
