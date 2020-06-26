All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

6245 Rose Street

6245 Rose Street · No Longer Available
Location

6245 Rose Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Single-story refurbished modern home in the SDSU / College Area available immediately. - The entire interior has been repainted, while new flooring and multiple ceiling fans were just installed. Detached single-family home with a spacious and relaxing rear yard patio. Constructed in 1993, home is modern with central forced air-conditioning and heating system, dual-pane windows, skylights, arched ceilings, and a large master bedroom retreat with walk-in closet and en suite bathroom towards the rear of the property. Attached two-car fully finished garage with direct access to the kitchen. Large bedrooms and open floorplan. Separate laundry room as well as a pantry.

Seeking non-smoking tenant(s). Guarantors for others accepted. Tenants to be responsible for payment of all variable use based utilities such as water, sewer, electricity, natural gas, and telecommunications service if so desired; e.g. City of San Diego Water, San Diego Gas & Electric and Time Warner or Cox Communications. The exact amount of the security deposit to be determined based upon Tenants' credit scores and previous rental/credit history. No pets permitted. Credit screening with background check application fee of $45 per person to be tendered via www.orgelrealty.com if interested in applying to rent this property. To discuss further and schedule a showing or for any other inquiries, please contact Marty Orgel directly via direct voice telephone phone call to 619-249-8105.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2576443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6245 Rose Street have any available units?
6245 Rose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6245 Rose Street have?
Some of 6245 Rose Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6245 Rose Street currently offering any rent specials?
6245 Rose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6245 Rose Street pet-friendly?
No, 6245 Rose Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6245 Rose Street offer parking?
Yes, 6245 Rose Street offers parking.
Does 6245 Rose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6245 Rose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6245 Rose Street have a pool?
No, 6245 Rose Street does not have a pool.
Does 6245 Rose Street have accessible units?
No, 6245 Rose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6245 Rose Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6245 Rose Street has units with dishwashers.
