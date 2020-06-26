6245 Rose Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Single-story refurbished modern home in the SDSU / College Area available immediately. - The entire interior has been repainted, while new flooring and multiple ceiling fans were just installed. Detached single-family home with a spacious and relaxing rear yard patio. Constructed in 1993, home is modern with central forced air-conditioning and heating system, dual-pane windows, skylights, arched ceilings, and a large master bedroom retreat with walk-in closet and en suite bathroom towards the rear of the property. Attached two-car fully finished garage with direct access to the kitchen. Large bedrooms and open floorplan. Separate laundry room as well as a pantry.



Seeking non-smoking tenant(s). Guarantors for others accepted. Tenants to be responsible for payment of all variable use based utilities such as water, sewer, electricity, natural gas, and telecommunications service if so desired; e.g. City of San Diego Water, San Diego Gas & Electric and Time Warner or Cox Communications. The exact amount of the security deposit to be determined based upon Tenants' credit scores and previous rental/credit history. No pets permitted. Credit screening with background check application fee of $45 per person to be tendered via www.orgelrealty.com if interested in applying to rent this property. To discuss further and schedule a showing or for any other inquiries, please contact Marty Orgel directly via direct voice telephone phone call to 619-249-8105.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2576443)