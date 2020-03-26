All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6233 Dorothy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6233 Dorothy Drive
Last updated September 6 2019 at 11:09 AM

6233 Dorothy Drive

6233 Dorothy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6233 Dorothy Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-6 Bedrooms (2 Doubles 4 Singles) -Up to 8 People
-3 Bathrooms
-Large Backyard
-$6300/month ($787 per person)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6233 Dorothy Drive have any available units?
6233 Dorothy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 6233 Dorothy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6233 Dorothy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6233 Dorothy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6233 Dorothy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6233 Dorothy Drive offer parking?
No, 6233 Dorothy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6233 Dorothy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6233 Dorothy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6233 Dorothy Drive have a pool?
No, 6233 Dorothy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6233 Dorothy Drive have accessible units?
No, 6233 Dorothy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6233 Dorothy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6233 Dorothy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6233 Dorothy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6233 Dorothy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University