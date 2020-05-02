All apartments in San Diego
6201 Mount Adelbert Drive
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

6201 Mount Adelbert Drive

6201 Mount Adelbert Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6201 Mount Adelbert Drive, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
ADORABLE 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATH HOME IN CLAIREMONT - This home has just been updated with new "wood" laminate floors & baseboards, carpeted bedrooms and paint. Galley style kitchen features newer maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances and lighting fixtures updated. Home also includes large attached two car garage with newer washer & dryer. Large covered patio off the living room. Front courtyard features fruit tree, brick and wrought iron fencing. Nice quiet block close to shopping, easy access to freeways and restaurants. Air conditioning and forced air heat. . Tenant pays all utilities. (Note: Fireplace does not work, decorative only)

1st Month's rent & security deposit required at lease signing.

PLEASE CALL ANDREA ATNO for an appointment @ 619-546-0015.

NO CO-SIGNERS.

SMALL DOG UNDER 30 LBS WILL BE CONSIDERED WITH ADDITIONAL $500 REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT AND GOOD PET REFERENCE FROM CURRENT LANDLORD.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4153381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6201 Mount Adelbert Drive have any available units?
6201 Mount Adelbert Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6201 Mount Adelbert Drive have?
Some of 6201 Mount Adelbert Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6201 Mount Adelbert Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6201 Mount Adelbert Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6201 Mount Adelbert Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6201 Mount Adelbert Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6201 Mount Adelbert Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6201 Mount Adelbert Drive offers parking.
Does 6201 Mount Adelbert Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6201 Mount Adelbert Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6201 Mount Adelbert Drive have a pool?
No, 6201 Mount Adelbert Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6201 Mount Adelbert Drive have accessible units?
No, 6201 Mount Adelbert Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6201 Mount Adelbert Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6201 Mount Adelbert Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
