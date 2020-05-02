6201 Mount Adelbert Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

ADORABLE 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATH HOME IN CLAIREMONT - This home has just been updated with new "wood" laminate floors & baseboards, carpeted bedrooms and paint. Galley style kitchen features newer maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances and lighting fixtures updated. Home also includes large attached two car garage with newer washer & dryer. Large covered patio off the living room. Front courtyard features fruit tree, brick and wrought iron fencing. Nice quiet block close to shopping, easy access to freeways and restaurants. Air conditioning and forced air heat. . Tenant pays all utilities. (Note: Fireplace does not work, decorative only)



1st Month's rent & security deposit required at lease signing.



PLEASE CALL ANDREA ATNO for an appointment @ 619-546-0015.



NO CO-SIGNERS.



SMALL DOG UNDER 30 LBS WILL BE CONSIDERED WITH ADDITIONAL $500 REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT AND GOOD PET REFERENCE FROM CURRENT LANDLORD.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4153381)