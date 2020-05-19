All apartments in San Diego
6198 Agee Street #72

6198 Agee Street · No Longer Available
Location

6198 Agee Street, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
6198 Agee Street #72 Available 07/01/19 Lovely End Unit Condo in University City - This is a lovely 2 bedroom 1.5 bath upstairs end unit Condo. Has vaulted ceiling(s) for a open spacious feeling with a patio and separate balcony. Granite countertops in Kitchen. Ceiling fan(s). Newly carpeted and painted thought out. One car garage. Has a community pool in the Park I Condo Association. 5 minutes to La Jolla Beaches, with easy access to I-5, 805, or 52 fwy(s).

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6198 Agee Street #72 have any available units?
6198 Agee Street #72 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6198 Agee Street #72 have?
Some of 6198 Agee Street #72's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6198 Agee Street #72 currently offering any rent specials?
6198 Agee Street #72 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6198 Agee Street #72 pet-friendly?
No, 6198 Agee Street #72 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6198 Agee Street #72 offer parking?
Yes, 6198 Agee Street #72 offers parking.
Does 6198 Agee Street #72 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6198 Agee Street #72 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6198 Agee Street #72 have a pool?
Yes, 6198 Agee Street #72 has a pool.
Does 6198 Agee Street #72 have accessible units?
No, 6198 Agee Street #72 does not have accessible units.
Does 6198 Agee Street #72 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6198 Agee Street #72 does not have units with dishwashers.
