6198 Agee Street #72 Available 07/01/19 Lovely End Unit Condo in University City - This is a lovely 2 bedroom 1.5 bath upstairs end unit Condo. Has vaulted ceiling(s) for a open spacious feeling with a patio and separate balcony. Granite countertops in Kitchen. Ceiling fan(s). Newly carpeted and painted thought out. One car garage. Has a community pool in the Park I Condo Association. 5 minutes to La Jolla Beaches, with easy access to I-5, 805, or 52 fwy(s).



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4892977)