6162 Dorothy Drive, San Diego, CA 92115 College East
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Dreamy home located in the Heart of the College Area! Hardwood flooring through the home with matching cabinets and stainless steel appliances in the Kitchen. We love the backyard in this property! Bringing the Zen, check it out...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6162 Dorothy Drive have any available units?
6162 Dorothy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6162 Dorothy Drive have?
Some of 6162 Dorothy Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel.
Is 6162 Dorothy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6162 Dorothy Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.