6156 Acorn St.

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

San Diego College Area - New Year Move-in Special 2 Bedroom Upstairs Unit - - 2 Large Bedrooms

- Spacious Bathroom with soaking tub

- Large Spacious Kitchen

- Refrigerator included

- Move-In Ready

- Supreme location close to all

- Wall Air Conditioning

- Water and Trash Included



Walk to Restaurants, schools, shopping etc. Close to freeway access and public transportation. Street parking and laundry within walking distance .Smaller quiet complex

Six month lease . One small pet under 25 lbs with additional

deposit and owner approval. No aggressive breed dogs, no pit bulls. No smoking .All residents must obtain and maintain Renters Insurance. Please check website for tenant rental criteria before applying.



Professionally managed by SDRentpros-McDade Realty Group DRE #01247165



Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call (888) 448-8364 for more info. and showing



(RLNE5356290)