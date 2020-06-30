All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6156 Acorn St.
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

6156 Acorn St.

6156 Acorn Street · No Longer Available
Location

6156 Acorn Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
San Diego College Area - New Year Move-in Special 2 Bedroom Upstairs Unit - - 2 Large Bedrooms
- Spacious Bathroom with soaking tub
- Large Spacious Kitchen
- Refrigerator included
- Move-In Ready
- Supreme location close to all
- Wall Air Conditioning
- Water and Trash Included

Walk to Restaurants, schools, shopping etc. Close to freeway access and public transportation. Street parking and laundry within walking distance .Smaller quiet complex
Six month lease . One small pet under 25 lbs with additional
deposit and owner approval. No aggressive breed dogs, no pit bulls. No smoking .All residents must obtain and maintain Renters Insurance. Please check website for tenant rental criteria before applying.

Professionally managed by SDRentpros-McDade Realty Group DRE #01247165

Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call (888) 448-8364 for more info. and showing

(RLNE5356290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6156 Acorn St. have any available units?
6156 Acorn St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6156 Acorn St. have?
Some of 6156 Acorn St.'s amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6156 Acorn St. currently offering any rent specials?
6156 Acorn St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6156 Acorn St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6156 Acorn St. is pet friendly.
Does 6156 Acorn St. offer parking?
No, 6156 Acorn St. does not offer parking.
Does 6156 Acorn St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6156 Acorn St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6156 Acorn St. have a pool?
No, 6156 Acorn St. does not have a pool.
Does 6156 Acorn St. have accessible units?
No, 6156 Acorn St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6156 Acorn St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6156 Acorn St. does not have units with dishwashers.

