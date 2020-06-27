All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6139 Estrella Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6139 Estrella Ave
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

6139 Estrella Ave

6139 Estrella Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Allied Gardens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6139 Estrella Avenue, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3B/2BA House w/ Large Yard, A/C & Solar Power! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Beautiful 3B/2BA house available for lease in Allied Gardens featuring 1433 SF of living space over one level. This nicely appointed property boasts:
-Long covered carport for reserved parking
-Large yard maintained by landlord-provided landscaper! Covered patio in backyard perfect for entertaining or relaxing
-Solar system installed to minimize energy bills!
-Spacious living room upon entering leads to family room w/ nice carpeting & fireplace
-Kitchen features all provided appliances & custom tile backsplash
-Laundry room w/ provided washer/dryer!
-Central A/C to beat the heat
-Bonus large sunroom w/ access to backyard & ceiling fans
-Bright bedrooms w/ ceiling fans & full bathroom in hallway
-Second bathroom w/ stall shower off kitchen

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2575
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8dX1TnxznNk
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Allied Gardens
- FLOORING: Hardwood & carpet
- PARKING: Driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1954

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: kitchen pocket door, countertop microwave, BBQ, fire pit, patio furniture
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5059393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6139 Estrella Ave have any available units?
6139 Estrella Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6139 Estrella Ave have?
Some of 6139 Estrella Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6139 Estrella Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6139 Estrella Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6139 Estrella Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6139 Estrella Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6139 Estrella Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6139 Estrella Ave offers parking.
Does 6139 Estrella Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6139 Estrella Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6139 Estrella Ave have a pool?
No, 6139 Estrella Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6139 Estrella Ave have accessible units?
No, 6139 Estrella Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6139 Estrella Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6139 Estrella Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University