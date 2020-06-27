6139 Estrella Ave

Amenities

Beautiful 3B/2BA House w/ Large Yard, A/C & Solar Power! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Beautiful 3B/2BA house available for lease in Allied Gardens featuring 1433 SF of living space over one level. This nicely appointed property boasts:

-Long covered carport for reserved parking

-Large yard maintained by landlord-provided landscaper! Covered patio in backyard perfect for entertaining or relaxing

-Solar system installed to minimize energy bills!

-Spacious living room upon entering leads to family room w/ nice carpeting & fireplace

-Kitchen features all provided appliances & custom tile backsplash

-Laundry room w/ provided washer/dryer!

-Central A/C to beat the heat

-Bonus large sunroom w/ access to backyard & ceiling fans

-Bright bedrooms w/ ceiling fans & full bathroom in hallway

-Second bathroom w/ stall shower off kitchen



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2575

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8dX1TnxznNk

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Allied Gardens

- FLOORING: Hardwood & carpet

- PARKING: Driveway

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1954



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: kitchen pocket door, countertop microwave, BBQ, fire pit, patio furniture

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



