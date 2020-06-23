6121 Artisan Way

Amenities

Stunning 4 bedroom in Pacific Highlands Ranch! - Here is a gorgeous Plan 3 in the new community of Almeria of Pacific Highland Ranch. This former model home is absolutely stunning. Home is approx. 4500 sq ft and has 4 bedrooms with 4.5 baths with a 2 car garage. Large and spacious layout with high ceilings and lots of natural light. Open concept, entertainer's kitchen with dual islands and dining area with upgraded Wolf appliances. Home has solar. Large backyard with nice greenbelt views. Nicely manicured, low maintenance landscaping. No detail was spared. This property is a must see in person as there are too many upgrades to list. No pets will be allowed. Available Feb 1.



No Pets Allowed



