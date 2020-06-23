All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6121 Artisan Way

6121 Artisan Way · No Longer Available
Location

6121 Artisan Way, San Diego, CA 92130
North City

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Stunning 4 bedroom in Pacific Highlands Ranch! - Here is a gorgeous Plan 3 in the new community of Almeria of Pacific Highland Ranch. This former model home is absolutely stunning. Home is approx. 4500 sq ft and has 4 bedrooms with 4.5 baths with a 2 car garage. Large and spacious layout with high ceilings and lots of natural light. Open concept, entertainer's kitchen with dual islands and dining area with upgraded Wolf appliances. Home has solar. Large backyard with nice greenbelt views. Nicely manicured, low maintenance landscaping. No detail was spared. This property is a must see in person as there are too many upgrades to list. No pets will be allowed. Available Feb 1.

Please contact us to schedule a private viewing of this property.

DRE #02035049

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4672883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6121 Artisan Way have any available units?
6121 Artisan Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 6121 Artisan Way currently offering any rent specials?
6121 Artisan Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6121 Artisan Way pet-friendly?
No, 6121 Artisan Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6121 Artisan Way offer parking?
Yes, 6121 Artisan Way offers parking.
Does 6121 Artisan Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6121 Artisan Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6121 Artisan Way have a pool?
No, 6121 Artisan Way does not have a pool.
Does 6121 Artisan Way have accessible units?
No, 6121 Artisan Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6121 Artisan Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6121 Artisan Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6121 Artisan Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6121 Artisan Way does not have units with air conditioning.
