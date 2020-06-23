All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6121-204 Calle Mariselda
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6121-204 Calle Mariselda

6121 Calle Mariselda · No Longer Available
Location

6121 Calle Mariselda, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
garage
6121-204 Calle Mariselda Available 01/05/19 Tierrasanta - Spacious 1 bed 1 bath over 800 Sq ft! Huge 2 car tandem garage, laundry in unit, fireplace, pool & jacuzzi! - Beautiful, upstairs 1 bedroom condo with lots of windows and vaulted ceilings. This unit features a new refrigerator, dishwasher, gas fireplace, newer stacked washer/dryer in unit, balcony and large 2 car tandem garage with room for storage. Complex features pool, Jacuzzi, well maintained landscaping and easy freeway access. Sorry no pets, cosigners or smoking.

For more information on this & our other available rentals please visit our website at www.RivieraSanDiego.com

Available 1/5/19 with a 1 year lease and a $1800 deposit. Please drive by the property first before calling to schedule an appointment to view the inside at 858-273-2255

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4590642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

