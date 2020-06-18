All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 18 2019 at 9:24 AM

6117 Artisan Way

6117 Artisan Way · No Longer Available
Location

6117 Artisan Way, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Pacific Highlands Ranch! - Here is a gorgeous Plan 1 in the new community of Almeria of Pacific Highland Ranch. This former model home is absolutely stunning. Enter in through the outdoor courtyard complete with multiple seating areas, ceiling fan and gas fireplace. Home is approx. 3850 sq ft and has 4 bedroom 4.5 baths with a 3 car tandem garage. 1 bedroom, 1 bath has its own separate entrance. Large and spacious layout with high ceilings and lots of natural light. Downstairs Master bedroom with large walk in closet. Open concept kitchen and outdoor eating area make indoor/outdoor entertaining a breeze. Spacious backyard with built-in BBQ, nicely manicured, low maintenance landscaping. No detail was spared. This property is a must see in person as there are too many upgrades to list. Access to resort like community center with pool and spa. Small pets will be considered with additional pet rent and security deposit. Available early October.

Please contact us to schedule a private viewing of this property.

DRE #02035049

(RLNE4672874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

