6117 Artisan Way

Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Pacific Highlands Ranch! - Here is a gorgeous Plan 1 in the new community of Almeria of Pacific Highland Ranch. This former model home is absolutely stunning. Enter in through the outdoor courtyard complete with multiple seating areas, ceiling fan and gas fireplace. Home is approx. 3850 sq ft and has 4 bedroom 4.5 baths with a 3 car tandem garage. 1 bedroom, 1 bath has its own separate entrance. Large and spacious layout with high ceilings and lots of natural light. Downstairs Master bedroom with large walk in closet. Open concept kitchen and outdoor eating area make indoor/outdoor entertaining a breeze. Spacious backyard with built-in BBQ, nicely manicured, low maintenance landscaping. No detail was spared. This property is a must see in person as there are too many upgrades to list. Access to resort like community center with pool and spa. Small pets will be considered with additional pet rent and security deposit. Available early October.



DRE #02035049



(RLNE4672874)