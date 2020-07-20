All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 610 Catalina Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
610 Catalina Blvd.
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM

610 Catalina Blvd.

610 Catalina Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

610 Catalina Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92106
Wooded Area

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
610 Catalina Blvd. Available 07/01/19 Beautifully Remodeled Luxury Home - This is one of the nicest homes for rent in Point Loma! It has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, a spacious and open living, dinning, and kitchen area with fireplace that is great for entertaining, and it also has an upstairs den. One of the bedrooms and one bathrooms is downstairs, and the laundry room is upstairs as it is in many newer homes. It has been beautifully remodeled and has a new house feel. The backyard is spacious with areas of hardscape and grass. There's a garage and off street parking in the driveway and there is also plenty of street parking on this street. Situated on the upper end of Point Loma, it's a short bike ride to Cabrillo National Park and close enough to walk to Jensen's super market. You'll have access to all that Point Loma and OB has to offer without compromising comfort, plus this central location allows easy access to downtown San Diego, Mission Valley, and northern San Diego. Pets allowed upon approval. Call or text Neil at (619) 417-2824. Listed by Three Guys Properties BRE # 02015867.

(RLNE4875895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Catalina Blvd. have any available units?
610 Catalina Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 Catalina Blvd. have?
Some of 610 Catalina Blvd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Catalina Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
610 Catalina Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Catalina Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 Catalina Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 610 Catalina Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 610 Catalina Blvd. offers parking.
Does 610 Catalina Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 Catalina Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Catalina Blvd. have a pool?
No, 610 Catalina Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 610 Catalina Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 610 Catalina Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Catalina Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 Catalina Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University