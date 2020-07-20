Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

610 Catalina Blvd. Available 07/01/19 Beautifully Remodeled Luxury Home - This is one of the nicest homes for rent in Point Loma! It has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, a spacious and open living, dinning, and kitchen area with fireplace that is great for entertaining, and it also has an upstairs den. One of the bedrooms and one bathrooms is downstairs, and the laundry room is upstairs as it is in many newer homes. It has been beautifully remodeled and has a new house feel. The backyard is spacious with areas of hardscape and grass. There's a garage and off street parking in the driveway and there is also plenty of street parking on this street. Situated on the upper end of Point Loma, it's a short bike ride to Cabrillo National Park and close enough to walk to Jensen's super market. You'll have access to all that Point Loma and OB has to offer without compromising comfort, plus this central location allows easy access to downtown San Diego, Mission Valley, and northern San Diego. Pets allowed upon approval. Call or text Neil at (619) 417-2824. Listed by Three Guys Properties BRE # 02015867.



(RLNE4875895)